Surprise! Aaron Pierre Is A Dad

Aaron Pierre, 31, has the internet in a tizzy about his fatherhood status. Many fans assumed that Pierre didn’t have kids, but the Mufasa: The Lion King actor’s recent social media post implies otherwise.

In an Instagram post, Pierre posted an image of his hand placed up against a small child’s. The Rebel Ridge actor captioned the image, “sonshine.” His girlfriend, artist Teyana Taylor, showed the post some love, commenting “Da boyyyyyyyyyyyyzzzzzzz.”

Fans flooded the actor’s comment section with both confusion and jokes, expressing their surprise that he has a mini. Some fans even put on their detective hats to crack the code of how old Pierre’s son is.

This news is worth mentioning, considering Taylor received shade from fans when the pair hard launched their relationship. Some had things to say about Pierre, whom they deemed an eligible bachelor, dating a woman with two young children, as she has two daughters with former NBA player Iman Shumpert, whom she divorced in 2024. It looks like they have a level playing field, and contentious fans can rest.

Part of the surprise might stem from how private and mysterious the actor is. We didn’t know much about his personal life until he and Taylor became an item, publicly at least, earlier this year.

The You’re Gonna Love Me singer threw her man a surprise birthday party in June, which made headlines. Over the past couple of months, the doting couple has continued to engage in digital PDA, commenting on one another’s posts and sharing their adoration for each other via interviews.

In a recent interview with Complex Music, Taylor said the actor handles her “like a cup of tea.” That is, delicately.

“I’m really big on how you handle me, and I feel like you got to handle me like a cup of tea,” the artist said. “I feel like he handles me as such. You know, he’s very, very gentle. It allows me to feel warm and to feel safe and not be in survival mode.”

She has also made it clear that what she shares with the actor is special and she’s protecting it, especially from people who don’t wish them well.

“People are praying on your downfall. What me and Aaron have is very healthy, and it’s very gentle, and it’s very soft, and it’s very kind, and it’s very sweet, and it’s very warm, and it’s one of the best feelings I ever had, and most importantly, it’s so safe,” she said while chatting with HOT97 in August.

We’re excited to see how their love story evolves and how they blend their families now that it’s clear Pierre is also part of the parent club!