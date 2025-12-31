Did Teyana Taylor And Aaron Pierre Call It Quits?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor attend as Teyana Taylor celebrates her Escape Room album and short film release on August 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)

As the year comes to end, there are rumors that one of our favorite celeb romances is too. Sources reported that Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have quietly ended their relationship after dating for less than a year, according to Page Six. Though the exact reasons for the split remain private, if it’s true, the news marks the end of one of Hollywood’s finest couples—of the year at least.

Their connection first caught widespread attention in early 2025, when the two were spotted together at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles. Rumors quickly gained momentum after they shared photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty, where Taylor’s Instagram post featuring the pair set the tone for what would become one of the year’s most buzzed-about pairings.

By March 2025, Taylor had officially hard-launched the relationship, sharing candid images with Pierre from Oscars festivities and making headlines as they confirmed their bond publicly for the first time. Their initial reveal was met with enthusiasm from fans, many of whom were excited to see the multi-hyphenate star thriving romantically after her high-profile divorce from ex-husband Iman Shumpert.

After hard launching their relationship, in June 2025, Taylor celebrated Pierre’s 31st birthday with a surprise party and heartfelt Instagram tribute that had fans reeling.

“Cheers to Thirty-WON & many more wins around the sun.” That moment was widely regarded as the point when the couple truly went Instagram official, sharing affectionate snapshots and insider glimpses from a surprise birthday party Taylor threw for him. From there, they were seen at a number of events together, arm in arm.

The former duo made their red carpet debut at the London premiere of Taylor’s film One Battle After Another in September, where their chemistry drew attention. In interviews around that time, both demonstrated their affinity for one another.

The singer often commented on how special their connection was and her desire to keep it out of the public eye. She also emphasized experiencing a rare softness within their newfound relationship at the time.

“People are praying on your downfall,” she told HOT 97 in August. “What me and Aaron have is very healthy, and it’s very gentle, and it’s very soft, and it’s very kind, and it’s very sweet, and it’s very warm, and it’s one of the best feelings I ever had, and most importantly, it’s so safe.”

Despite frequently gushing over the actor, Taylor was candid about not rushing into traditional labels. She has called the actor her “apple pie” and “safe space” but made it clear that Pierre wasn’t her boyfriend in November.

“If that’s something that I decide to say,” Taylor noted, “then it’s going to be something that we say together.”

She spoke about how Pierre “handles her delicately” and how his presence supported her creatively, including having a lead role in the visuals for her 2025 album Escape Room.

Though brief, many saw their relationship as a chapter of healing and growth for the singer and actress. If nothing else, it was a good time that she needed, and deserved. Wishing both Taylor and Pierre peace and clarity if it’s true that they will enter the new year as free agents.