8 Latinx Owned Brands To Support During Hispanic Heritage Month & Beyond

September 15th marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, an important month to celebrate and recognize all the contributions Hispanic-Americans have made to American society and culture.

According to Nielsen, Latinx consumers currently yield $1.5 trillion (you read that right — trillion) in annual buying power. And Latina-majority owned businesses have seen at least 87 percent growth over the past five years.

During this month — and everyday, we honor all the traditions, fashions, foods, beverages, and more that have integrated into the everyday of American life. Every brand has a story, and it’s important to take some time to celebrate and support Latinx-owned businesses this Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond. Here are a few brands that you need to know.