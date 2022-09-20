8 Latinx Owned Brands To Support During Hispanic Heritage Month & Beyond

September 15th marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, an important month to celebrate and recognize all the contributions Hispanic-Americans have made to American society and culture.
According to Nielsen, Latinx consumers currently yield $1.5 trillion (you read that right — trillion) in annual buying power. And Latina-majority owned businesses have seen at least 87 percent growth over the past five years.
During this month — and everyday, we honor all the traditions, fashions, foods, beverages, and more that have integrated into the everyday of American life. Every brand has a story, and it’s important to take some time to celebrate and support Latinx-owned businesses this Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond. Here are a few brands that you need to know.
01
Lights Lacquer
The otra noche en Miami collection
by Cuban-American entrepreneur and beauty influencer KathleenLights includes three new lacquer shades titled “Cubana”- named after her heritage, “Meet me at Space”- named after Miami’s legendary after-hours nightclub, and “ Spanglish”- the official language of Miami- english w/sazon. The collection also included tattoo-inspired nail stickers, two graphic tees, and 3 phone cases inspired by the neighborhoods and iconic spots that encompass the magic city of Miami.
02
SOMOS
This Mexican food brand
was founded by three amigos who grew up in Mexico but were disappointed with the outdated options for cooking Mexican at home in the US. They launched SOMOS last year to refresh American kitchens with delicious, inventive Mexican food made from clean, plant-based ingredients – all grown and made in Mexico.
03
Mijenta Tequila
A sustainable, artisanal small batch tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, Mijenta was inspired by centuries of Mexican culture and traditions. The brand’s founders and Maestra Tequilera, Ana Maria Romero – one of the most trusted and awarded tequila authorities in Mexico who designed and oversaw the entire creation process – made a commitment to purchase all components of the product directly from Mexico and source everything sustainably, down to the packaging, which is made from agave waste.
04
XIO by Ylette
Ylette Luis is the founder of XIO by Ylette
, a unique monthly jewelry subscription bag inspired by her love of astrology, Cuban culture, and her grandmother, Xiomara. To honor her Cuban culture and that of her family, XIO features pieces named after the cities in Cuba her family left behind. Each piece is named after a town in Cuba that holds nostalgia and love for the home so many Cubans in her family were forced to leave.
05
Albisa Candles
This candle company
was founded by Cuban-American husband & wife duo, Albert Rubalcaba & Isabel Alvarez. Albisa
is ALB(Albert) and ISA(Isabel), a candle company made popular by its famous, Cuban-bread scented candle. These hand-poured, soy, premium candles were inspired by their desire to bring their Hispanic heritage and the nostalgia of Cuban culture into their modern-day life.
06
La Parea Wellness
Give in to your senses and release your tension with the help of La Parea Wellness
and their line of plant-based aromatherapy products, designed to restore and refresh the body and soul. Each of their lovingly-created balms, oils, candles, and more uses traditional plant derived remedies from the Andes and Amazon with a modern touch in order to treat the worries and aches of the 21st century.
07
Mikuna Chocho Superfood Protein
This emerging superfood
introduces the U.S. to the highest source of plant based protein on the market, chocho! Andean-grown, and naturally regenerative, chocho is a clean, vitamin- rich, and nutrient dense plant protein containing all nine essential amino acids (more than soy, quinoa and pea proteins).
08
Abatey
Mariel Muñiz founded Abatey
, a holistic line of pure, aromatherapeutic, high-quality essential oils that keeps expanding in other verticals such as aromatic candles, diffusers, accessories, and custom teas. To a brand like Abatey, whose name pays homage to the indigenous goddess of fertility and water, Hispanic Heritage is engrained and embedded in its DNA since its very inception, mission, and vision; it could not be any other way.