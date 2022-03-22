7 Revved Up Spring Trends

Getty

Two years at home has shaped the current trends from cozy, comfortable home designs to bright, breakout colors—and even some fun new flavors. Here are a few of our favorite things happening this spring.

Curves

From cabinets to headboards to sinks, there is a move towards rounded, curvaceous shapes in design interiors. Possibly symbolic of two-years “at home,” this look represents our lifestyle that’s now geared towards comfort and cocooning.

Smart Tech

Powered by artificial intelligence, everything from phones to cars to toilets are going “smart” and are capable of helping us in increasingly innovative ways. Smart cars can detect whether we are paying attention to the road and alert us if we’re getting tired. Smartphones do everything from maintaining call quality to taking better pictures, and yes smart toilets are one way to help diagnose gastrointestinal issues.

Turmeric

Used in Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine, this spice may not be new, but it is getting a trendy twist in things like cereal, sauerkraut and ice cream sandwiches. Try it in your smoothie – it packs some major health benefits like anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Y2K Nostalgia

Fashion is going big on Y2K styles this spring. Spliced, cropped, and bra-tops are all still the rage, mixed with a variety of layered fabrics like faux leather and utilitarian accents like metal buckles.

Barkitecture

Pets have played a big role in our pandemic lives and now they are being honored with their own spaces. Not to be confused with pet-proofing, barkitecture is all about creating luxury spaces for our pets that fit seamlessly with the design choices we make for ourselves.

Mocktails

According to Whole Foods, their dialed-down spirits category experienced record growth in stores this year. With millennials and Gen Z-ers experimenting with ‘drysolation’ during the pandemic and Blake Lively coming out with Betty Buzz, it looks like the mocktails are here to stay.

Blue Hues

While Kelly Green was trending, Royal Blue is the saturated hue that’s about to reign supreme. This bold color is popping up everywhere from fashion to cars to accessories. Even Pantone’s color of the year for 2022 is all about the blue—Veri Peri, a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone.