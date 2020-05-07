Many of us are spending the majority of our time indoors these days, so you wouldn’t be wrong for thinking mom would most appreciate some loungewear for Mother’s Day this year.
The silver lining to social distancing is that we all have an extended period to rest and recharge. In the absence of being able to hug the one you call mom, you can instead help her unwind and feel cozy with these seven plush presents that will envelop her in warmth and relaxation.
01
Blueair Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier
Not only is Blue Pure 411 whisper silent and energy efficient, but its one-button speed control also makes it super easy to use. The entire bottom part of each air purifier consists of an advanced filter. Using both mechanical and electrostatic filtration, it catches virtually every airborne contaminant down to a virus in size: pollen, dust, pet dander, mold spores, smoke, allergens and bacteria.
02
Nest Bedding® Luxury Robe
Allow mom to relax and lounge around in this luxurious Nest Bedding robe. It's engineered to be lightweight and water absorbent for the utmost comfort.
03
Peg and Awl Bathtub Caddy
Most moms love long and luxurious baths with a good book, candles, and peace and quiet. Crafted from sustainable American materials, the caddy is finished with tung oil and can easily be used as bathroom storage when you’re not bathing.
04
The Comfy Lite
The Comfy Lite is made of a buttery soft baby blanket material that will have mom feeling as cozy as ever. Like the original, this unlined essential features a huge hood, giant front pocket and high-low hem and sleeves with ribbed cuffs. She will love this for early morning walks and lovely evenings in.
05
Therapedic® Weighted 3-Piece Reversible Quilt Set
Allow mom to slip into bed and get a restful night's sleep with the Therapedic Weighted Reversible Quilt Set. Covered in medallion patterns, this plush faux-fur bedding evenly distributes weight for a snug feeling.
06
Calpak Neck Pillow and Eye Mask
Mom will love Calpak's luxurious silk sleeping mask and neck pillow, which are easy on the hair and skin.
07
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Heathered Socks
Mom with enjoy these ultra-plush socks on her day. Their non-binding feel makes them perfect for sleeping.