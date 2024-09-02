6 Ways To Effectively Rest This Labor Day

Getty

It’s officially September, so we’re kicking off the month with a long three-day weekend: Labor Day weekend. As mentioned, the Labor Day holiday was created for Americans to observe the first Monday in September by celebrating previous economic achievements. Given that we have Monday off, many people spend the holiday traveling to new places, taking solo vacations, or spending quality time with their relatives.

Now more than ever, Americans are burnt and stressed out and need quality rest and downtime. But how can you achieve rest when something is on your to-do list or your responsibilities are adding up? The answer is centering rest, whether sleeping, bed-rotting, or catching up on your favorite television shows and movies.

We’ve thought of several ways to rest over the holiday to help you achieve peace over the long weekend.

Turn your phone off for the day: Sometimes, you need space and peace, which may mean distance from your loved ones. Consider turning your phone off during the holiday to reconnect with yourself.

Drive to the beach: The sea is usually typically peaceful and not to mention free. Take a road trip to the beach to connect with nature and to clear your mind. If you have a dog or a couple of girlfriends, bring them as well. Perhaps have a picnic while you’re there!

Literally, rest: Sometimes, you just need to sit or lay down. Bed-rotting can be a great way to spend your long weekend. Get cozy in bed by watching your favorite television shows or have a movie marathon. You can pick up your favorite book as well.

Have an at-home spa day: Given that most spas are closed, you should get creative at home. Give yourself a facial, exfoliate, soak in a tub, and take some time for yourself.

Go on a hike: Get outside to breathe some fresh air! It never hurts to be one with nature.

Have a pool day: Sun and water are perfect for rest and restoration. If you’re lucky enough to have a pool at your home, please enjoy it!