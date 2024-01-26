50 Cent Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss And Says No, It’s Not Ozempic

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

50 Cent has the internet talking with his recent weight loss. The Power producer, entrepreneur, actor and rapper recently lost an impressive 40 pounds and has been showing off his new look off via Instagram photos where it’s clear he’s more svelte.

Fans are calling Ozempic on the star (and also calling him “a quarter”…get it?) but 50 says it was all because of hard work in the gym.

“Everybody talking about weight loss. I was in the gym. I was working the f–k out, man. Who says Ozempic? I was running,” 50 said in a video posted on Instagram. “I was running, I was doing what I had to do.”

The 48-year-old continued, “You seen me on tour. I was running around. I was 253 lbs., I came down and I’m 210 right now. Oww, so how you feel about it?”

The rapper has been on this journey since last year and has also been vocal about his inspiration. In August 2023 during a chat with Men’s Health, he said a previous attempt on his life keeps him focused. If you recall, the rapper was shot nine times in 2000, yet he’s still here thriving.

“I’m … working out to get myself stronger, ’cause who’s to say you’re not gonna get hit again?” he said, also noting that age keeps him on his toes, too. “It’s more important to get back in shape now than it was then. Simply because I’m getting older. It’s harder.”

50 Cent also shared that he put on so weight during the pandemic for his work on the now defunct ABC show For Life.

“I was eating everything to get as big as possible. Because it was a jailhouse [role], so it didn’t matter if I wasn’t cut up,” he said at the time. But now, he’s ready to get in his best shape. Get used to seeing a lean 50 Cent.