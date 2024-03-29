50 Cent Seeking Full Custody Of His Son With Daphne Joy

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Daphne Joy, an actress, model, and the mother of 50 Cent’s youngest son, Sire, is one of the names mentioned in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Diddy. Joy, 37, was named as one of the women allegedly paid a monthly fee to work as Combs’ “sex worker.”

The lawsuit in question was filed by a former employee of the Bad Boy producer named Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones last month. In addition to Joy, he also listed rapper Yung Miami and an influencer named Jade Ramey as alleged sex workers for Diddy. The City Girls MC and Joy have denied the claims.

In response though, 50 Cent, 48, took to Instagram to say, “I didn’t know you was a sex worker,” he wrote in a caption under an image of him standing in the rain smoking a cigar and holding an umbrella. “You little sex worker. LOL,” he continued. “Yo this s–t is a movie.”

Shortly after 50’s shady post, news outlets reported that he intended to file for full custody of his son Sire. Joy responded with a lengthy post on social media firing back at the Power creator and publicizing some accusations of her own.

“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreacking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people’s lives,” Joy wrote on her Instagram Story to the rapper and producer. “How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing. We moved to New York to give you an opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you never even earned.”

She continued, “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

The actress also said she’s “deeply hurt by the lies” in the lawsuit and is retaining a lawyer to address the allegations in a separate Instagram post.

Joy and 50 Cent welcomed Sire in 2012. Born Curtis James Jackson, the star’s rep shared a statement on his behalf with The Hollywood Reporter regarding Joy’s rape and abuse allegations.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time,” the statement read.

The artist also made sure to post a swift response on his page under an image of Daphne and Combs walking side by side.

“You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy,” Jackson wrote in reference to Joy. “So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker.”

We hope the two can find middle ground for the sake of the child involved.