He Put A Ring On It: 5 Things to Know About Normani's New Fiancé, DK Metcalf

Singer Normani reminds us that sometimes you have to keep your love life private and then pop out with a fiancé. The artist recently got engaged to NFL player DK Metcalf after hard-launching their relationship in 2023. Metcalf, 27, shared the news during a press conference on March 13th, after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“My family and her family was in Houston. It was my sister’s spring break, and I just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with the ring,” Metcalf said regarding how he popped the question.

While the couple has been publicly dating since 2023, they were introduced in 2020. Although the proposal went down about five years after meeting, the NFL player said he’s been wanting to propose since last year, but schedule conflicts got in the way. That said, the athlete decided to “take an approach to where a schedule couldn’t matter” to ensure he took our good sis off the market.

How did the proposal take place? Metcalf turned up the romance and sent his love a series of letters.

“I started sending her flowers with a story and then the last letter on the flower was ‘Will you marry me?’ And she said yes.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Normani’s soon to be husband.

He’s Good Friends With Russell Wilson

If you’re wondering how the newly engaged couple crossed paths, Ciara hooked Normani up with her soon to be hubby.

“She’s the one that did set me and my man up,” Normani said during a collaboration with Elle where the singer pulled a prank call on the “Goodies” singer, along with a few other people in the singer’s circle.

Metcalf is also good friends with Ciara’s husband, fellow NFL player Russell Wilson. The two were former teammates who played for the Seahawks.

Cooking Is a Passion For Him

Don’t be shocked if you see Metcalf pop out with a restaurant one day. The athlete would probably be busy in the kitchen if he wasn’t ripping around the football field.

“Cooking is definitely a skill I want to have,” Metcalf said during a Player Q&A in 2019. If football didn’t work out, I was planning on going to culinary school in Chicago. When I’m done playing football, I want to open up my own restaurant.”

He Has A Heart For People

Being a successful athlete but still finding time to give back can be seen as commendable in the eyes of some. The 27-year-old told GQ in 2022 that he supports Prison Fellowship, a Christian nonprofit that helps prisoners with their journey to Christianity.

“It was just something that was put on my heart that everybody needs a second chance or everybody needs a chance, you know,” he said during his GQ Sports interview.

Family Comes First

For many people, family is essential, which is undoubtedly the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. He enjoys spending time with his family, especially during the holidays.

“I love the holidays. Christmas with my family is my favorite family tradition. The food is one of my favorite parts, too. The best is sweet potato casserole,” Metcalf said in his Player Q&A in 2019.

The wide receiver also has a close relationship with his father, who was also a college football player back in his day. Metcalf’s love for family should help him create a solid foundation for building his own family shortly.

Oxford, Mississippi Is Home

Metcalf was born and raised in Oxford, Mississippi, a place he holds dear.

“My favorite place in the world is Oxford, Mississippi. It’s my home. It’s where I grew up and where my family is. It’s where I went to school my whole life. I have a lot of great memories there,” he shared.

The NFL player developed his craft as a wide receiver at Oxford High School and then continued his journey at the University of Mississippi.

We can’t wait to see more memorable moments from the adorable couple.