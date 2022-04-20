Puff, Puff And Pass The Invite: Here Are The Best Wellness Events Happening On 4/20

nadia_bormotova/iStock/Getty Images

Wake and bake, or roll up and lie outside. Today’s 4/20, a day that’s dedicated to celebrating the joys and benefits of cannabis — with plenty of ways to spark up.

Cannabis alone has a lengthy list of health benefits, like treating anxiety disorders, reducing inflammation, and lowering blood pressure, but it can also be a means for leisure and recreational use. However you choose to partake in your smoke session, there’s plenty of events that will have you vibrating higher; because there’s no better day than today to relax and roll one.

BLACK GIRLS SMOKE – Puff In the Park: The After Party

WHEN: April 20, 2022, 4:00 – 7:30 PM

WHERE: Brooklyn, NY

PRICE: $15

RSVP

Black Girls Smoke is a space dedicated to women of color who enjoy consuming cannabis while “erasing stigmas, color lines & gender biases in the cannabis industry.” Following their 2nd annual Puff in the Park event in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, the space will be hosting The After Party.

Expect good music, a special infused cocktail menu, cannabis vendors, food, free goodies, and of course: vibes.

Recharge 420 Happy Hour — Presented by Recharge Beauty & Wellness

WHEN: April 20, 2022, 5-8 PM

WHERE: Woodbury, NJ

PRICE: $4.20-$8.40

RSVP

Recharge Beauty & Wellness is set to host their 4/20 Happy Hour at New Jersey’s BrickNKulture Events Space. This “Happy Hour with a Twist” will give you the midweek recharge you’re looking for. With CBD facials, CBD chair massages, infused foods, vendors, and goodie bags, there will be plenty to explore and indulge in, so bring a friend as this should be a joint experience.

Kula Care — Wellness Wednesday

WHEN: April 20, 2022, 6:30-7:30 PM

WHERE: Atlanta, GA

PRICE: FREE

RSVP

After rolling up, what better way to work out some kinks and relax your mind than with some yoga? Join The Kula Care Foundation wants you to meet them at Atlantic Station’s Atlantic Green for an outdoor experience that’ll leave you lifted. Yoga, pilates, barre, and tai chi are just some of the activities you should expect to do to connect with your mind, body, and soul. The event is free, but donations are welcomed.

VanHoose Hemp Co. — 4/20 Fest

WHEN: April 20, 2022, 4-9PM

WHERE: Tuscaloosa, AL

PRICE: FREE

Join this Black-owned and Woman operated hemp farm for their 4/20 Fest, with games, a DJ to bring the vibes, food trucks, and community fun. No RSVP required.

Pose ’N Puff — 4/20 Vinyasa Flow, Presented by Balance By Cee

WHEN: April 20, 2022, 7-8PM

WHERE: Brooklyn, NY

PRICE: $45

RSVP

Brooklyn-based yogi Cece B will be hosting a yoga session that will give you a full-body high. As your instructor, she will guide you through step-by-step poses and postures while using cannabis to unwind the body. Bring a mat and good vibes, as all levels are welcome.