These Stars Made The 2022 ESPY Awards A Family Affair

Last night’s 2022 ESPY Awards (July 20) brought out a who’s who of names, both in the sports and entertainment world. Some of our favorites showed up, including Ciara and Russell Wilson, Quinta Brunson, John Boyega and more. But it was the stars who brought along their family that truly caught our eye. Take for example the Curry crew. Steph (who was the host with all the jokey-jokes), Ayesha and their daughters Ryan and Riley (who just turned 10), showed up for the event in style. Seriously though, Riles came through in a whole Balenciaga look styled by Jason Bolden, warning the girls early that she’s coming for the fashionista throne.

Making his adorable red carpet debut on Wednesday, Odell Beckham Jr.’s son Zydn wore black and white like his daddy, but switched it up with a fancy bow tie. In addition to having the five-month-old in his arms, by the Super Bowl champion’s side on the red carpet were two beauties: his girlfriend Lauren Wood and his mom Heather Van Norman.

Lil Wayne, a huge sports fanatic, showed up at the event with his son Kameron Carter, whom he shares with actress Lauren London. The 12-year-old matched his dad in a Black ensemble (his was Fendi by the way) and white kicks. They also matched in faces. Can you say twin?

And lastly, WNBA stars and sisters Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike stunned, serving one-shoulder realness at the event in bright, bold dresses. They also showcased the benefits of playing ball on the shoulders, biceps and triceps. C’mon muscle definition!

While the event was definitely a celebration of a great year in sports, it was also a nice opportunity for your faves to enjoy a special night out with their faves. As I always say, we love to see it.