2 Chainz Says Marriage Brings Him ‘Stability’ And ‘Loyalty’

Getty

Rapper 2 Chainz and his wife, Kesha Ward, are one celebrity couple who remind us that longevity in love is possible. During their conversation, the rapper sat down with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay and discussed marriage and its many positive benefits.

“I’ve seen what outside looks like. … It’s just something about having that stability and that loyalty. That real loyalty; that real love. You can’t find that everywhere, especially when you get to a certain level. You don’t know real or fake.”

The rapper, also known as Tauheed K. Epps, orchestrated a grand proposal to Ward during the Met Gala in 2018 and a few months later, they made things official and got married. They had a star-studded wedding at the hotel Villa Casa Casuarina, which originally belonged to Gianni Versace. The couple also share three children: Heaven, Halo, and Harmony.

During the recent interview, the 47-year-old also reflected on owning a strip club and how that didn’t sway his determination to maintain a loving relationship.

“People would probably just assume that I was just going to throw it all away. I just couldn’t wait to prove people wrong,” he said.

The rapper also explained that being disciplined helps him stay grounded despite being surrounded by naked women at his strip club.

“Girls walk around me naked all the time now, I don’t know if that’s done something to my libido because [if] a girl walks in here naked now, she just will be naked,” he said. “ I ain’t walking around with no boner by seeing 40, 50 women, I just see it every day, I’ve got control over dee bone.”

The artist lives out his values by putting his family first and including them in his many ventures. More recently, they family of five appeared as a solid unit at the Atlanta Film Festival for the rapper’s debut film Red Clay.

The No Lie rapper has always publicly doted over his wife and expressed how sacred their love is.

“We loved each other then, we loved each other the day we got married and we’re gonna love each other forever,” he told PEOPLE.

“We’ve always kept our relationship more or less internal as far as how we take care of each other, take care of family,” he adds.