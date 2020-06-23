Sorry – we can’t do anything about those noisy fireworks going off all day and night outside your window (looking at you, New York City!) However, we can recommend some super plush and calming products to help turn your bed into the sleep sanctuary you deserve.
If it’s been a while since you’ve upgrade your bed linens, mattress or pillows, this one is for you. These are all contributing factors that could be impacting the quality of sleep you’re getting. No more cramped necks, midnight hot flashes or outdated comforters. You deserve better, queen!
Shop this gallery of 10 products that will help you drift off into the most peaceful sleep and turn your bed into a place you’ll look forward to returning every night.
01
Gossman Upholstered Panel Headboard
Give your bed some flair with a stylish tufted headboard. This one by Darby Home Company is padded with foam and upholstered with faux velvet in a solid hue for an approachable and inviting look.
02
Saatva Mattress
If it's been five or more years since you've replaced your mattress, you might want to reconsider an upgrade. Saatva mattresses are designed with Lumbar Zone support technology, an active wire support in the center of the mattress, for optimal spinal alignment. Their plush Euro pillow top cushioning supports back, hips, and shoulders, relieving pressure where it’s needed most.
03
TEMPUR-Topper™ Supreme Mattress Topper
Tempur-Pedic's pillow TEMPUR-Topper improves your sleep by improving your mattress. This 3-inch thick foam mattress topper minimizes pressure points that cause aches and pains and keep you awake. It also has a removable cover that is machine-washable.
04
Gold Queen Comforter
The key to making your bed feel like home is getting a comforter that reflects your personal style. This lightweight, warm comforter by Society6 induces sweet, sweet sleep and will take your bedding to the next level.
05
PeachSkinSheets
A restful night's sleep depends heavily on the quality of the sheets you're laying on. PeachSkinSheets is made of an impressive 1500 thread count material. They're known amongst customers as "best sheets ever" because they are made of a high-performance 21st-Century SMART fabric that helps warm sleepers stay cool and cool sleepers stay cozy.
06
Nest Bedding Easy Breather Pillow
Rest easy on Nest Bedding's easy breather pillow. Designed with a soft and breathable cover and filled with supportive foam fill, this pillow is customized to adjust to your comfort needs.
07
Bath & Body Works Lavender Vanilla Pillow Mist
Spray a light mist over your pillow and bed linens before bedtime to ease your mind. The calming notes of vanilla and lavender encourage relaxations and helps you drift off in peaceful sleep.
08
This Works Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle
Create a peaceful ambiance and drift into a restful sleep with the help of this soothing candle. The soft, flattering light of this long-burning candle, together with its therapeutic fragrance, combine to help soothe senses and increase inner peace before bed.
09
Silvon Anti-Acne Pillow Cases
Silvon's anti-acne pillowcases are woven with silver to naturally eliminate acne-causing bacteria, leaving you with have a clean surface to rest on.
10
Bedside Shelf
Keep your phone and other accessories organized and within easy reach with the Clamp-on Bamboo Bedside Shelf by Lavish Home.