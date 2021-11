Coca-Cola and ESSENCE have created a special platform for real talk with three entertainment industry bosses in this new season of If Not For My Girls 3.0. In this episode, Ari, Sevyn, and Aliya talk about the dynamics of Black women working together, priceless gems and wisdom they have received from their Moms and Grandmothers, and even how they’ve been affected by colorism.

