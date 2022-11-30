WATCH | Friendship & Your Circle

Now that you’ve gotten to know the cast of season four, you know that Coca-Cola® and ESSENCE’s If Not For My Girls gets real, real fast—and this episode is no exception.

The ladies are escaping LA for some surfside eats and Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar sips on the beach of Santa Monica. Join Paige Hurd, Ryan Destiny, and Justine Skye as they explore the idea of how a sisterhood can help to anchor you. While acknowledging that communication is key to every relationship, when you have a solid foundation of Black women surrounding you and supporting, you can do anything.

Watch now to see how they talk about creating their inner circles, then join the conversation at #IfNotForMyGirls.