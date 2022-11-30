WATCH | The Beauty of Boundaries

After the first episode that explored respect and relationships, the cast of Coca-Cola® and ESSENCE’s If Not For My Girls takes it a step further in this new episode when they talk about boundaries while sipping an oh-so delicious Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar.

Join Paige Hurd, Ryan Destiny, and Justine Skye as they open up for a really candid conversation. While discussing setting boundaries with family and friends, and in your career, Justine asks the question of why? Why is it so hard, especially for women to speak up and set those boundaries and why do we always feel like we have to apologize for it? These incredible women talk through it all, incorporating how to have hard talks with your parents and in relationships.

