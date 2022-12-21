WATCH | Tis’ the Season for Self Care – The Must Have Products this Holiday Season

After 12 long months, we can all agree, it’s time to relax, unwind and prepare for the new year ahead.

If one of your 2023 resolutions is centered around self-care you should look into treating yourself to some of our favorite Walmart brands this holiday season. From skincare, hair care and everything in between, these products should be at the top of your Christmas list!

Young King

From the big screen to your home the Wakanda Forever Wash & Style Gift Set is a must for young kings this holiday season. The set includes, shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner and curling cream created with the perfect blend of plant-based ingredients, including rosemary, shea butter and coconut oil.

Flawless

Our favorite it girl Gabrielle Union has taken her talents to the beauty industry with her Flawless hair care line which included this amazing gift set for the holidays. The perfect gift that will keep hair moisturized as we enter the winter months.

Eden BodyWorks

Travel plans this holiday season? This Eden BodyWorks curl defining crème is the perfect moisturizer for poppin’ curls. Made with coconut oil and aloe vera, this crème infuses moisture to reduce frizz, and increase definition while strengthening hair.

Bolden

Bolden’s is a 3-step skin kit geared to prevent breakouts and fade dark spots. This trio is all you’ll need to keep your skin looking great this winter season. The set includes a clarifying facial cleanser, a glycolic acid skin brightening toner, and an SPF 30 sunscreen with Vitamin C.

Black Radiance®

Ready for those holiday parties because Black Radiance® Bestie Bundle gift set

is the only thing you’ll need to glam up any outfit! This luxurious set

consists of an eyeliner, mascara and eye shadow palette so you can create your

best look or give as a gift!