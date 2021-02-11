John Legend Wants To Help You Get Romantic This Weekend

John Legend is synonymous with love for many reasons. His fans can agree that nobody tells a beautiful love story through song quite like him. The singer, 42, has not only gifted fans with one chart-topping romantic ballad after another over the years, but he’s also made headlines time and time again by paying tribute to his soulmate and muse, wife Chrissy Teigen. To date, Legend has written six powerful love songs about his love and adoration for Teigen, including hits “You & I”, “Love Me Now” and “All Of Me.”

Legend’s classics consistently pull on our heartstrings and always call upon our inner romantics as he sings our (love) lives with his songs, making his newly announced Valentine’s Day plans for fans all the more exciting.

Legend love his fans too and to celebrate them, he’s hosting an intimate “Weekend Of Love” Valentine’s Day themed event on Instagram. On Friday, February 12th, at 6pm PT, fans can tune in for John Legend’s (Almost) Valentine’s Day Instagram Live Serenade. On Saturday, the 13th, Legend will prompt his fans to create their own romantic tribute Reels using #ReelLove and set to his “All of Me.” Legend will share some of his favorite reels to his IG Stories on Valentine’s Day.

Okay lovers, see you there!