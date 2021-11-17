The Chill Factor: Gifts Of Relaxation And Calm Are Always Welcome

The season is here. By now you know what you’re doing for Thanksgiving, and you’ve at least thought about, if not already purchased, gifts for the fam. Remember to breathe and note that it’s an excellent idea to include yourself in this gift giving. Ask yourself: What do I need right now––that could improve the quality of my life? That answer may or may not come in an Amazon box, but it’s worth considering so you can plan, take action and transform those internal desires into reality. This internal planning and transformation often comes from a place of balance and calm. Now THAT is truly a gift that keeps on giving.
What does this internal balance have to do with gift-giving? Well, anything that allows you to find some healthy peace when your life is chaotic, is a gift. That could be a good night’s sleep, less anxiety, rituals (inserted into your everyday habits) that add calm to your space and provide some release. These gifts provide more internal smiles––serenity, rest, and relief, so you have more energy to live your best life. We could all use a little more of that.
01
SCENT YOUR WORLD
Elevate your space with a scent that makes you smile. Diffusers allow you to add this layer of joy to your office, bedroom, living room, wherever. This gem of a diffuser comes in eight colors and the shape is like a piece of art. Vitruvi Stone Diffuser in Terracotta.
02
SOOTHE AND HYDRATE
This moisturizing balm, with lavender and chamomile, provides a wonderful opportunity for a pre-bedtime ritual. It keeps your skin soft and healthy while calming your mind and body for a restorative snooze. It’s an overall better way to moisurize because it’s waterless, plastic-free, so zero waste, with healthy ingredients that hydrate effectively.Kate McLeod Sleep Stone
03
A SMART SLEEP STRATEGY
If a good night’s sleep isn’t easy for you, this device has functions that help you to wind down as well as wake up, without an alarming bolt. There’s a smart light (provides a soft-glow reading light without eye straining blue hues), a sound machine (library of soothing sounds, including white noise), sunrise alarm (gently wakes you and supports healthy cortisol levels) as well as meditations (content to help you wind down). You can control all of this with their free app or on the device itself. Hatch Restore Smart Sleep Assistant with Sound Machine and Sunrise Alarm Clock
04
SENSATIONAL SLIPPERS
Scented with real French lavender, these slippers can be warmed in the microwave or chilled in the freezer (in a plastic bag), so they either sooth, warm and comfort or provide cooling relief to tired feet. They have a non-slip sole and fit women’s sizes 6-10. Warmies Marshmallow Lavender Boots
05
ANXIETY ERASER
Sometimes sleep isn’t the goal, but rather immediate calm, in the face of a storm. The Well Liquid Calm is a physician-formulated supplement that can supports relaxation and a healthy response to stress and feelings of anxiety. The quick results are thanks to a unique blend of GABA and L-Theanine and formulated for superior absorption and bioavailability. As with all supplements, consult your physician before trying. The Well Liquid Calm GABA & L-Theanine Supplement
06
TEA AND TRANQUILITY
This tea-blend is a mix of traditionally calming ingredients that help you to relax and ease into a deep restful night’s sleep. Each herbal tea bag combines the effects of hops, valerian, lemon balm, passionflower and skullcap to soothe the mind and usher sleep when bedtime calls. It’s also perfectly fine to enjoy a cup during the day for a sense of conscious calm. Welle Co Sleep Welle Calming Tea
07
AYURVEDIC WONDER
Originally created as a spa treatment, this therapeutic, colorless body calms the senses with Frankincense, Ylang Ylang and chamomile. Warm the bottle with your hands, apply from the feet upwards. Allow the oil to penetrate for 20 minutes before bath or shower. This glorious brand uses all natural ayurvedic products and their goods are created in small batches with rare and refined ingredients. Mauli Rituals Surrender Vata Body Oil
08
MINERAL RICH BATH
Add a handful of these salts to a warm bath, sink in, relax and enjoy. These bath salts are deeply cleansing and relaxing with soothing organic lavender oil and natural, additive-free sea salt. Neal’s Yard Remedies Lavender Bath Salts
09
GIVE THANKS
It’s often helpful to jot down what you’re grateful for––especially when life isn’t going your way. Gratitude brings you back to the present reality of what has and is working for you. And when things are going well, it’s even more important to document so you can remember, when you need to remember. This slim gem comes in handy when you’re on the go or not. The pages include prompts to get you to think about the various ways life does work for you. Three cute pens are also included. Alleyoop Grateful Duo Grateful Journal And You’re Write Pens
10
A GOOD WEIGHT
There’s actual research behind why weighted blankets calm you down. The effect is similar to a hug, or a baby being swaddled. This comforting encasement is settling, which allows for easier rest and sleep. This Baloo weighted blanket is a best seller, perhaps because its breathable, with a 100% cotton interior and exterior (that’s rare). The blanket doesn’t trap heat, so you can use it year round in all climates. It’s also machine washable and dryer safe. They are sized for adults (full-king), with four weight options (12lb-25lb) and four colorways. Baloo Living King, Queen & Throw Size Weightd Blankets
11
SLEEP ESSENTIALS
This brand includes zero synthetics, fragrances, fillers or toxic chemicals in their products. The oils are also ethically and sustainably sourced. Essential oils obviously comes in handy if you own a diffuser, but even if you don’t, they can be just as useful. One of the easiest ways to benefit from this aromatherapy is to pair with a carrier oil then apply to the skin. The Eden Garden website has a useful dilution chart so you can better understand how to safely and effectively use the oils on the skin. Once you blend the essential oil with the carrier oil, a patch test is a good idea to ensure you’re not allergic. Eden Gardens Sleep Essential Oil 6 Set
TOPICS: 2021 Gift Guide Holiday 2021 wellness