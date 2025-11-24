ESSENCE Holiday Celebration Of Joy: From Photos With Santa To ‘Let It Snow,’ Shannon Thornton Finds Magic In The Simple Things

Raven Varona

What do the holidays mean to you? Is it drinking hot cocoa by the fireplace? Cooking a meal for family and friends? Or singing your heart out to your favorite nostalgic holiday song? Whatever this season entails for you, the holidays are a special time of year when you are surrounded by good cheer and hope. This year, ESSENCE is offering you both with our 2025 ESSENCE Holiday Celebration of Joy event. The online special is a celebration of Black excellence, culture, and hope for every person tuning in.

On Thanksgiving Day, you can view musical performances by Chance the Rapper, Kierra Sheard, Amber Riley, CeeLo Green, and more, filmed in both Atlanta and Los Angeles. The experience acts as a wonderful reminder that community, giving thanks, and spreading love are important for enjoying this season to the fullest. Getting to watch plenty of Black joy and brilliance certainly helps, too.

For actress Shannon Thornton, a participant in the ESSENCE Holiday Celebration of Joy event, she was reminded of the delight that can be found in the simplest of holiday traditions, from hearing classic Christmas songs to being in a church. We spoke with the Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy star to find out what she looks forward to this holiday season, the importance of being optimistic, and why you’re never too old to find happiness in a photo op with Santa Claus.

ESSENCE: How do you usually celebrate the holidays? Have you adopted certain traditions from childhood, or have you put your own spin on things?

Shannon Thornton: I love to spend holidays with my family. Lately, in L.A., I’ve begun spending holidays with friends and loved ones. I think friends are the family you choose. And I’m embracing things like making gingerbread houses. Things I may have done in my childhood that I haven’t revisited in a while, but want to revisit in adulthood. I also never got to take a picture with Santa. I did that very recently with friends. So that was a lot of fun.

Is there something else that you haven’t done around the holidays that is on your bucket list?

I haven’t done Christmas in L.A., where I get to experience the lights. Growing up in New England, we would drive around and see the different houses lit up. But here, I didn’t get to experience that aspect of the holidays. I have spent Christmas in L.A. indoors, but now I want to go outside and really enjoy and see how L.A. celebrates the holiday.

What is something you really enjoyed about the Celebration of Joy event?

I loved that it was in a church. I thought that was really beautiful. I loved seeing the different musical acts and hearing the performers’ voices; they were just stunning. I thought I would be introducing them and they would be performing in Atlanta, but to see them perform live in L.A. It was a lot of fun and a really nice surprise.

What should our readers and followers expect from the event when they tune in?

They can see a bit of nostalgia. They’ll be able to watch a holiday special that reminds them of childhood, and they’ll get to watch it with their family and friends. Hopefully, that’s something they get to experience every year.

TYLER PERRY’S FINDING JOY Photo: Chip Bergmann © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

We loved your work in Finding Joy. How has that project and the holiday spirit inspired you this season?

One thing I loved about the movie is how optimistic Joy is about love and her career. Even though she couldn’t see it, she was very open. And that’s something I love about her. Her openness to still try. Just willing to try and still be open, even though she couldn’t quite see her vision just yet. Whatever she wanted wasn’t quite tangible, but she was still optimistic.

So what I want to apply in my personal life is to remain optimistic. Even though I can’t quite see the vision yet, I’m still hopeful, especially during uncertain times like these.

How do you prioritize self-care around the holiday season?

For me, it’s doing things that bring me peace and joy. I love a good spa day. I love candles, especially during the holidays. They have fun scented candles that only come around the holiday season. Like pine or pumpkin-spice-scented candles, I think they are a lot of fun. Other things that I love during the holidays are eggnog or wine. Watching a holiday movie, things like that, when I haven’t really had time for that during the rest of the year.

What is a holiday meal that you can’t go without?

I love my mom’s cooking. So that is something I look forward to every year: going home and eating a home-cooked meal. No matter what time of the year, whenever I’m home, it feels like Thanksgiving. Every time I visit, it’s a feast.

Do you have a favorite holiday song?

It’s always been “Let It Snow” by Boyz II Men, since I was a kid. That is my favorite Christmas song. I love the album.

Lastly, if you could give your life a holiday-themed movie title, what would it be and why?

Finding Joy and I’ve Got It. I was looking for it and found it.