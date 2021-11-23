More Pre-Black Friday Savings…This Time For the Whole Fam

When I first moved to New York, twenty some years ago, I remember feeling overwhelmed by the Macy’s in Times Square. There were too many floors, too much to navigate…I felt that way on a regular Tuesday, so forget Black Friday! Well, Thank God for the internet! The website is totally manageable. It is not overwhelming in the least, so between the search engine and category tabs, I’m on my way. The deep discounts have already begun, and the “low stock” warnings are in practically every department, so it’s a good idea to see what’s what now, especially if size and color are concerns. Below are just a few of the amazing discounts. I couldn’t get every category into this post, so no matter what you’re looking for, from cashmere to electronics, tennis bracelets to vacuums, the deals are there. Enjoy!
More Pre-Black Friday Savings...This Time For The Fam!
From scooter's to air fryer's, Macy's has already started slashing prices. Don't wait until Friday, get in there now!
01
VA VA VOOM VELVET
Here’s his instant party look. This baby is such a winner! The texture, the colors…this jacket comes in eight deep and unexpected hues (like teal, rust and gold). And it looks as good with jeans as it does with wool slacks. Was $225, now $118. Alfani Men’s Slim Fit Solid Velvet Blazer in Teal
02
TEXTURE PLAY
There’s a lot of look going on here, and I mean that in the best way: link chain, brassy hardware, shearling, suede, leather. It’s just a potpourri of texture that will add a lot of interest to your neutrals. Was $695, now $417. COACH Beat Shoulder Bag in Suede Leather and Shearling
03
MIGHTY MONOGRAM
Another great gift that spans generations. I mean who doens’t love their initials here and there? It’s also nice when gold is actually affordable, kind of rare these days. Was $400, now $120. Italian Gold Initial 18″ Pendant Necklace in 10K Gold
04
HEALTHY LIVING
I thought everyone bought an air fryer last year, but I was wrong. These babies are still hot commodities. Available in black, white and red, this brand gets top marks. Was $149.99, now $119.99. Corsori Premium 5.8 QT Air Fryer
05
HEAR WHAT YOU WANNA HEAR
Headphones are another item that most EVERYONE can use (even a second pair). Available in black, red and white, the price reduction is pretty awesome here. Was $160, now $55.99. Brookstone Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
06
MOVE WITH STYLE
Love the sturdiness of a hard case, and the spinner wheels of course! The color (plus the name, Shiraz!) also got me. There’s also a built-in TSA lock and USB port (for the carry-on size only). Someone who needs a solid (and good looking) piece of luggage will appreciate this. Other sizes are also available and on sale. Was $460, now $183.99. Samsonite Outline Pro 24″ Hardside Expandable Spinner in Shiraz
07
COLORFUL CASHMERE
Reviewers love the color impact of this tie-dye cashmere sweater and we can see why. They say they run a little small so size up. Was $119, now $39.99. Charter Club Cashmere Tie-Dyed Sweater in Duchess Blue
08
SCOOT SCOOT
Super cute! And parents love the built-in break and headlight. Reviewers also say it’s sturdy and easy to spot. Was $139.99, now $55.99. FAO Schwarz Kids LED Light-Up Spinner 3-Wheel Scooter
09
TWEENS AND STARS
So nice when an everyday staple can be elevated with just a simple star. This older girl’s coat is machine washable, fully lined, hooded, with ribbed cuffs to keep out the cold. Was $100, now $50. S Rothschild & Co Big Girls Star-Point Puffer Coat
10
GOOD CLEAN FUN
Cleanliness is next to Godliness so start them early with this cute set! Reviewers say it’s a winner for both little boys and little girls who love the idea of helping out their parents. Was $35.99, now $25.99. Melissa and Doug Kids’ 6-Piece Good Clean Fun Play Set