ESSENCE Celebration Of Joy: Kat Graham Teases An ‘Unapologetically Black’ Experience

When actress Kat Graham thinks of the 2025 ESSENCE Holiday Celebration of Joy event, Black excellence comes to mind. As she puts it, “I loved how unapologetically Black it was.”

The star of The Vampire Diaries fame, and most recently, Tyler Perry’s Duplicity and the upcoming biopic Michael, is the co-host of our holiday special, alongside funnyman DC Young Fly. Together, they guide the program, which highlights the joy of the season with help from some major talents, including performances from Chance the Rapper, Kierra Sheard, Amber Riley, CeeLo Green, puppeteer Megan Piphus, Heiress Harris, and more. Graham did her duties during the shoot in Atlanta, and everything from the performances, which she said take you “to church,” set design, and the kids on hand, put her in the holiday spirit.

But it doesn’t take much for the beauty to feel the season’s good vibes. She kicks things off early and has traditions in place with her husband of two years, Bryant Wood. In a chat to fill Essies in on what to expect from the holiday special, airing on Thanksgiving night on YouTube and ESSENCE.com, she dished on what this time of year is like for her family, what she loved most about hosting the ESSENCE Holiday Celebration of Joy, and why the season hasn’t officially begun without her throwing down in the kitchen to make a one-of-a-kind dish.

ESSENCE: How do you usually celebrate the holidays?

Kat Graham: For Thanksgiving, I host every year at our home in Georgia for family and friends. It’s a full-day experience. We start with competitive family games and end with a beautiful outdoor dinner surrounded by candles, fire pits, and s’mores by the fire. For Christmas, we spend the holiday at Bryant’s mom’s house and keep it really family-oriented and cozy.

Are you someone who gets into the spirit early, or does the season hit once it’s closer?

I get into the spirit early. We don’t usually decorate for Christmas since we spend the holiday at his mother’s, but I love the season. I’m all about Christmas movies, light shows, and any festive activity that brings in those warm holiday vibes.

What did you enjoy most about hosting the Celebration of Joy?

I loved how unapologetically Black it was. It was elegant, glamorous, joyful, and filled with Black excellence from the legendary performers to the children. The vocals were incredible, the set design was stunning, and it felt like the kind of holiday special we’ve always wanted but never received. I hope we do it every year.

What delights can fans expect from the holiday special?

DC Young Fly and I host this incredible special, and we had so much fun. It’s filled with laughter, classic holiday energy, and a lot of new vibes. The performances will take you to church. It manages to feel timeless and modern at the same time.

What holiday traditions have you and Bryant embraced?

Bryant and I are really playful around the holidays, so our biggest tradition is competitive family games. We go all out at Christmas. Everyone gets involved, from the grandparents to the little ones. I’m a big foodie, so updating the holiday menu every year while still keeping those nostalgic flavors is also important to me.

Now for fun, quick-fire questions! What’s your go-to holiday movie?

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but I don’t mind a little Operation Christmas Drop either.

Do you have a favorite holiday song?

“Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt, of course.

What’s a must on your plate or in your cup this time of year?

My sweet potato gnocchi in a sage-butter sauce. Between the cinnamon, fresh sage, maple, and sweet potato, it captures everything I love about holiday flavors.

And what’s the best gift you’ve ever received?

Family.

The ESSENCE Holiday Celebration of Joy premieres Thursday, November 27th, at 7 p.m. EST, on YouTube and ESSENCE.com.