ESSENCE Holiday Celebration Of Joy: DeVon Franklin On His First Holiday Season With Wife Maria Castillo And The Gift Of Hope

If you have already started setting up your Christmas tree or planning an iconic holiday feast, then you are just as excited as we are to celebrate the holiday season. To kick things off right, we’re bringing back our Celebration of Joy event for all fans to tune into on Thanksgiving Day.

The 2025 ESSENCE Holiday Celebration of Joy is a special event filled with musical performances, an energetic live audience, and the showcasing of authentic Black joy, all wrapped up in a bow.

You are welcome to be a part of this unforgettable celebration, which has a star-studded lineup. It includes performances from Kierra Sheard, Amber Riley, Chance the Rapper, CeeLo Green, and more, guaranteed laughs from hosts DC Young Fly, looks from actress Kat Graham, and an uplifting word from film producer, actor, author and speaker DeVon Franklin. After tying the knot and working on some of his biggest projects yet in 2025, Franklin has plenty to be grateful for this season.

We caught up with him to learn more about what makes the holidays special to him, his most cherished memory from this time of year, his ideal first Christmas as a newlywed with wife, Maria Castillo, and what he is looking forward to in the new year.

ESSENCE: What makes you smile the most when it comes to the holiday season?

DeVon Franklin: Food! Definitely food and family. I’m getting a chance to spend time with my family that I may not have seen all year. It’s just such a good opportunity to get together and eat and rebuke the calories [laughs]. Oh man, those are the two things that make me smile when I think of the holidays. My favorite dish may be yams, mac and cheese, or something like that. But my favorite meal is really anything on Thanksgiving or Christmas. I’m good to go.

Is there a holiday memory that has stuck with you over time?

I’m the middle child among three boys. Growing up, my mother, when my father died, brought in the help of my grandmother. My grandmother had seven sisters to help raise me and my brothers. So, around Christmas time, my mom and one of my great-aunts would come to the house, and she would act like Santa. She’d have her helper, who is one of the other aunts, and they would bring us all these toys.

That was just always something we looked forward to. My mom would come in saying, “Ho, ho, ho” every Christmas and have a whole bag of toys, clothes, and shoes. They would spend a lot of money to make sure we had what we needed for Christmas.

What is just one of those guilty pleasure holiday songs that a lot of people may not know is your favorite to sing?

“Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto” by Snoop Dogg. When he was signed to Death Row back in the day, they did their interpretation of a James Brown song of the same name. So that’s my Christmas guilty pleasure song. It’s so cool. It’s just a smooth and good song. I’m sure ain’t nobody ever said that. I can give you traditional ones like “This Christmas” or “Silent Night.” But when you talk about a Christmas guilty pleasure, that’s the one.

What was your favorite moment of the Celebration of Joy event?

It was great to have the opportunity to introduce Kierra Sheard’s performance. Kierra is my sister. She’s such an amazing person. And I loved hearing her sing “Come All Ye Faithful.” You know, “Come All Ye Faithful” is one of my favorite songs. So that was really special to me. To be included and be a part of what ESSENCE is doing to bring people into the holiday cheer and bring our communities and families together during this time is amazing.

What can viewers take away from Celebration of Joy when they tune in?

When people tune in for the event, they should gain two things: One, a sense of hope. And two, a feeling that everything’s going to be OK. You see the music and all the personalities. I think what it does is allow anyone watching to have a moment of escape. You can just get caught up in the performances and appearances.

Congratulations again on your wedding! Are there holiday traditions that you look forward to making for your first Christmas as husband and wife?

I think traditions form organically. As you start doing the things you really enjoy, this becomes a tradition. So, I don’t have any preconceived traditions. We’re going to see what happens. But I am excited that I get a chance to meet her side of the family for the first time. My wife is from the Dominican Republic, and I’ve met some of her family who live Stateside, but I haven’t met any of her family who live in the Dominican Republic. So, I’m excited about that. Whether or not that’ll become a tradition, I don’t know, but I am excited to spend our first Christmas together.

What would an ideal day off be for you and your wife during this season?

Oh man, we need it because I’ve been working so hard. I’ve made three movies this year, and it’s just been a blessing and a lot of work. So, a perfect day off during the holidays is when the heater is on, we’re sitting on the couch, watching movies and TV shows, eating, baking cookies, and not going anywhere. That’s the best.

What are some things you are excited about bringing to life moving into 2026?

I did the Ruth & Boaz movie on Netflix. I just finished a romantic comedy with Kelly Rowland and Method Man called Relationship Goals. That will be out on Amazon Prime on February 4th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. I’m currently producing a film with Taraji P. Henson and Joey Badass called ‘Tis So Sweet. It’s a true story about a baker in Chicago who comes to find out that the bakery produces one of the greatest miracles of her life. If you know the story, you know the story. If you don’t, wait until you watch the movie. It’s going to be a tearjerker. That’ll probably come out in the fall of 2026.

I also have an audiobook with Audible called Be True. It’s an audiobook of my one-man show, and it’s basically the first time that I’m talking about my journey from divorce to remarriage. So, earlier this summer, I did a show off-Broadway, where I dramatized the moments I went through over the past few years. We’re going to put it out as an audiobook at the end of January 2026. I’m excited for people to hear it. It’s probably the most truthful, rawest thing I’ve ever done. I think anybody going through anything, or who’s gone through anything, and looking for just help and hope, there’s a lot of truth and transparency that I believe will be transformative for all who listen.

The holidays can be tough for people. What are some encouraging words for those who may not be feeling the holiday spirit?

I think during this time of year, hope is what it’s about. So, I want others to be reminded, I can have hope for a better today and tomorrow, and to just trust that. Everything will be all right. You can enjoy this moment and know that it’s all going to work out. You may not know how it’s going to work out, but know that it will. It’s so important. If you ain’t got hope during the holidays, you don’t have much. That’s the greatest gift.

The ESSENCE Holiday Celebration of Joy premieres Thursday, November 27th, at 7 p.m. EST, on YouTube and ESSENCE.com.