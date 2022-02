Trailblazers: Meet The Black Man Called The Jackie Robinson Of Hockey

Willie O’Ree inspired Black hockey players in generations to come

O’Ree has spent the majority of his life trying to improve the sport of hockey, advocating for diversity, and remains a hero for all who have come after him. Wayne Simmonds, a black Toronto Maple Leafs right winger, recently told ESPN , “I remember being 6 or 7 years old, and I told my parents, ‘I want to play hockey.’ And they said before I could, I had to look up Willie O’Ree…They wanted me to know why I was getting this opportunity to even be able to play the game. I did a lot of studying about Willie growing up, and ever since that, Willie has been my idol. Without him, not only Black children, but other BIPOC kids as well, probably wouldn’t have had their opportunities. Every ethnicity has its trailblazer; it’s first. Willie was the first….We will never let his name die. It will never die; I can tell you that”