7 Easy Ways To Practice Kwanzaa All Year Long

As we begin packing up the Christmas tree, lights, stockings and other seasonal décor, many are beginning to set intentions for the new year. You know the drill: those vision board party invites start rolling in and the gym is packed (for the month of January). For those of us who celebrate Kwanzaa, that typically means the kinara and sadly the seven principles of the holiday are also stored away and rarely discussed for the next 11 months.

But what if there are ways to realistically and intentionally weave the seven principles of Kwanzaa into our daily lives? Like, not merely in a performative way, but in true tangible ways that we can weave into our existing lives.

ESSENCE has the cheat code! While we might not be able to light candles daily or practice some of the other core Kwanzaa traditions on a regular basis, the important values of this holiday are absolutely an awesome and attainable goal. At the very least, these tips are worth a try because aren’t we all trying to level up and be the best versions of ourselves in 2026?

Let’s gooo!

UMOJA (UNITY)

To strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race.

Every now and again there’s an uproar about Black Americans versus Caribbeans versus Africans versus…You get the point. Let’s avoid engaging in these conversations in 2026 unless they are solution oriented. For one, they consume precious time none of us can afford to waste. We love a healthy, thought-provoking debate and exchange of different ideas; especially surrounding the vastness of our rich Diaspora. We can certainly agree to disagree because we are not a monolith. And that is a beautiful thing. However, when the family feuds, we tend to lose sight of the bigger issues like systemic racism we should and can tackle together.

KUJICHAGULIA (SELF-DETERMINATION)

To define ourselves, name ourselves, create for ourselves and speak for ourselves.

Let’s challenge ourselves to use the agency we do have as much as possible; even when it is slightly uncomfortable. This isn’t always demonstrated in grand gestures like running a marathon or starting a new business. (But pushing yourself to complete either is pretty freaking amazing!) It can also look like advocating for yourself at a doctor’s appointment, correcting someone—especially someone in a presumably higher position than you—when they mispronounce your name at work, or emailing the manager at your local grocery store about stocking more fresh fruits and vegetables. The small gestures of life are never really small at all.

UJIMA (COLLECTIVE WORK AND RESPONSIBILITY)

To build and maintain our community together and make our community’s problems our problems and to solve them together.

We are all so stretched for time. Whether we are parents or childless. Coupled or single. Boomer or Gen Z. Barely getting by on Section 8 or a millionaire. It can seem downright scary to even think about doing one more thing. But! When we ask our elderly neighbor if he needs anything from the market on a frigid cold evening, or better yet, just share a bowl of homemade soup with him, when we volunteer to drop a colleague off after work even though they live a few minutes “out of the way” so they don’t have to take the bus, when we encourage our children to pick up litter in the neighborhood park, we gain so much more than the time used and will rarely ever regret it.

UJAMAA (COOPERATIVE ECONOMICS)

To build and maintain our own stores, shops and other businesses and to profit from them together.

Are you hoping to support more Black owned businesses in 2026? Say less. The WeLoveUs.Shop has you covered, Sis! There are so many dope brands to add to your radar this year and the carefully curated merch is truly awesome. (I have my eye on the Black History Pencil Set for my little first grader.)

But let’s think even bigger than supporting brands as individuals in 2026. Suggest a Black-owned caterer to your job’s people and culture department as they begin to plan the year’s corporate events. Maybe you’re a member of a large industry organization that regularly hosts national conferences and such. Throw the name of a Black-owned photographer in the ring to capture the festivities. If your kid’s school PTA needs fundraiser ideas (because they always do!), remember to put the names of trusted Black-owned companies in the What’s App group chat. We have more power than we realize.

NIA (PURPOSE)

To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their traditional greatness.

Honestly, sometimes purpose can be challenging to realize when it seems like the world is on fire and we can’t do anything about it. But, these political books by Black women authors, recharging podcasts like this and a good-old fashion link up with your people can help to make the journey of finding and staying focused on your purpose easier to navigate. And maybe we can all put our hands over our hearts to feel it beat when we begin to lose our sense of purpose. That always helps to put life and its passions in perspective.

KUUMBA (CREATIVITY)

To do always as much as we can to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.

Some of us are blessed with hands that can slay hair, beat faces or design clothes. Others of us write, sing, dance or throw down in the kitchen. And still others among us don’t have such traditional creative senses. Yet, we all possess some sort of creative spirit simply in how we choose to style our hair, dress, decorate our home and even down to the types of vacations we decide to take. How we express ourselves in everyday life exposes our creativity and this year is the perfect time to collectively embrace this.

IMANI (FAITH)

To believe with all our hearts in our people and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.

2025 tested the faith of every single one of us, time and time again. Staying motivated in January often seems slightly easier due to everyone talking about setting intentions and achieving goals. But what happens in March or June, or September? Without faith, not much. This is an ideal time to reflect on the brilliance, resilience and outstanding achievements of trailblazers like Mara Brock Akil to Angel Reese to Ursula Burns, to be reminded of what is possible. From our health and wellness to our careers to our friends and family, faith is an essential part of living our best lives.

Whether you and yours are devoted Kwanzaa acknowledgers or you have never even celebrated the holiday, may 2026 be all that you desire!