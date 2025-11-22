Tis The Season! Who And What To Expect From The 2025 ESSENCE Holiday Celebration Of Joy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

ESSENCE knows how to celebrate authentic Black joy, and there’s no better time to do so than during the holiday season. That’s why we’re excited to share that we’re doing just that with the 2025 ESSENCE Holiday Celebration of Joy, premiering on November 27—Thanksgiving—on ESSENCE.com and our YouTube page. When you’re done cutting the Turkey and enjoying the sides, tune in for the return of our beloved holiday special.

You might be wondering: Who all is going to be there? Some of your faves, of course.

The holiday special will be hosted by comedian DC Young Fly and actress and advocate Kat Graham. There will be impactful performances by Grammy winner Chance the Rapper, gospel diva Kierra Sheard, powerhouse vocalist Amber Riley, and the great CeeLo Green. Other outstanding talents performing include Lena Byrd Miles, Susan Carol, TA Thomas and Sesame Street puppeteer Megan Piphus. Representing the youngest generation is Heiress Harris, as well as Van Van and Ms. Shirley of “Boots on the Ground” line dance fame.

Also making an appearance is P-Valley and Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy star Shannon Thornton, media multihyphenate DeVon Franklin, and 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., including Chairman of the Board Aaron N. Swain. All of these voices, whether they’re singing, cracking jokes, uplifting, or highlighting the blessing in community, embody the Black joy that we love about this time of year and need now more than ever.

“Our goal with this special was to create something that feels familiar yet fresh — a space where our community could see itself reflected through sound, storytelling, and joy,” says Michele Ghee, Chief Content Officer, ESSENCE. “The artists, the audience, and the partners who made this possible all share one purpose: to remind us that celebration is a language we all understand.”

The special was filmed in both Atlanta and Los Angeles, and cameras were out snapping behind the scenes as things came to life in the ATL. Get a sneak peek at what you can expect from the 2025 ESSENCE Holiday Celebration of Joy. And be sure to tune in on Thanksgiving, November 27, at 7 p.m. EST on ESSENCE.com and YouTube, and further celebrate Black brilliance with the release of our annual holiday gift guide, which will highlight the work of Black creatives. Happy holidays!

Co-hosts Kat Graham and DC Young Fly at work!

Megan Piphus, famed Sesame Street puppeteer, brought her talents to the taping.

As always, Kierra Sheard brought the house down, singing “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”

DeVon Franklin made a special appearance to share an uplifting message of reflection.

Lena Byrd Miles put on a vocal masterclass to sing “Special Gift.”

The legendary CeeLo Green made time to help us celebrate the season, performing “Silent Night.”

You’ll get acquainted with crooner TA Thomas when you tune in. The soul singer performed “Gift for Me.”

Representing Gen Alpha, T.I. and Tiny’s daughter, Heiress Harris, took the stage with the ESSENCE Holiday Children’s Choir to perform “Holiday Shuffle.”

The choir had a great time backing the youngest talents, including rapper Van Van.

And how cute is Ms. Shirley? She also enjoyed taking part in the “Holiday Shuffle.”

Grammy winner Susan Carol brought her one-of-a-kind, soulful voice to the celebration, performing “Mistletoe.”

Another shot of beauty Kierra Sheard, shining like a star atop a Christmas tree.

Graham was sitting pretty as she prepared for filming.

When DC Young Fly wasn’t cracking us up on set, he was cracking us up behind the scenes, too!

The ESSENCE Holiday Celebration of Joy premieres Thursday, November 27th, on YouTube and ESSENCE.com.

All photography by Lorenze Davis and Marquez McCall.