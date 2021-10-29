14 Festive Holiday Ornaments For Those Who Love To Decorate

This is a bit last minute for ordering tree ornaments, so get into this and order fast!
I looovvvee decorating my parents’ tree each year. It happens after Thanksgiving when we’re all at home. Our trees are always beautiful, and eclectic. And despite the fact we have boxes of tree decorations of every kind and fashion, newbies are always welcome.
Now I have relatives and friends who are far more, let’s say specific with their tree décor. Either all the decorations are white, or everything on the tree is a star… We have some friends with multiple trees in their homes. Fact is, many of us get into putting up a tree. But even if you’re not that person, you probably know someone who is. Like I said, I relish in decorating my parents’ tree. I don’t bother in my smallish Brooklyn apartment, but I still buy tree decorations for the folks and for gifts. They mark time (Christmas 1990) or places we’ve been to (Eiffel Tower). It’s traditional, decorative, festive. As corny as it sounds, decorating the tree is still one of the joyous hallmarks of the season.
Enjoy the options below. There’s still time to get these beauties before December gets here.
01
GLAMOUR PUSS
In a word: FASHION!!! Neiman Marcus Lady in White Feather Dress Ornament
02
SMOOTH OPERATORS
Velvet is such a holiday texture, why not add a little to the tree? Cody Foster Velvet Holiday Baubles (Set of 6)
03
JEWELS FOR THE TREE
These are so pretty, I thought they were necklaces at first! You can truly adorn your tree with this sparkly set. Joanna Buchanan Classic Sparkle Bee Hanging Ornaments, Set of Three
04
OUR SHERO HARRIET
“There are two things I’ve got a right to, and these are, Death or Liberty—one or the other I mean to have.” -Harriet Tubman. Let us never forget that before BLM and the Civil Rights Movement there was Harriet. In addition to the lantern she carries (you can’t see it from the front), this ornamental Harriet has a rifle on her back. Museum shops are the best! Harriet Tubman Ornament
05
BLACK AND WHITE
Add a little drama to the tree with these harlequin-like, vintagey picks. They’re made of hand painted glass, with gold tops and festive ribbon. Bordeaux Diamond Black and White Ornaments
06
MARVELOUS MELANIN
What would we do without Etsy! The reviewers adore this set, ’cause diversity is always better. Palmtreecreationsnow Merry Melanin Mini Set
07
CRYSTAL BALL
My mom has always been a fan of Waterford crystal, so my husband started getting her their crystal ornaments awhile ago. They’re a little pricey, but gorgous and special (including the signature Waterford box and satin ribbons). Waterford Lismore Bauble Ornament
08
WE ARE THE WORLD
Sparkly, shiny, global! These 4-inch-diameter orbs made of handblown glass are also hand-painted and beaded! Available in five colorways. Beaded Earth Ornament
09
SPORTY SANTA
Is he dancing, doing leg-lifts? Doesn’t matter, it’ll make someone smile. Leg-lifting, dancing Santa is wooden and handpainted (so items will vary). Sporty Santa Marionette Ornament
10
AFRICAN ANIMALS
I love a museum gift shop, IRL preferably, but virtual is fine for now. The giraffe, elephant and hippo are the most recognized and beloved animals of Africa. These are handmade in South Africa (each will vary) and sold as a set of three via the Smithsonian. The colorful wildlife renditions will add some vibrant touches to any tree. Beaded Animal Ornaments, Set of Three
11
STAR BRIGHT
Stars and Christmas go hand in hand. I couldn’t belive these beauties were only five bucks (each). ZGallerie Diamond Eye Ornament in Silver and Gold
12
COUNTRIES OF THE MOTHERLAND
If you look closely you’ll notice that each African country is represented by a different patterned textile. Now, I’m assuming that those textiles have a specific meaning to that country…but who knows?!? It’s solid wood and $5.99, so I love it! OnHoliday Wooden Africa with Country Borders Christmas Tree Ornament
13
ZODIAC LOVERS
What’s your sign? Add an astrological touch to the tree with sign, symbol and constellation against a night’s sky. Of course there’s one for every sign. From this link you’ll find Kurt Adler’s remaining 11 zodiac ornaments. Kurt Adler Glass Sagittarius Ornament
14
KIDDO CUSTOMIZATION
I found this cutie for the kids on Etsy. Order now so you can get your favorite kid’s name up and hanging on 2021’s Xmas tree! The shop has other options as well (ballerinas, angels), in case the superhero doesn’t float your boat. SublimeSoulCreations Personalized Christmas Ornament
