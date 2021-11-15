10 Cute And Cheap Gifts Under $20

It sounds cheesy, but one of the wonderful things about Christmas is the giving. Not the commercial trap-giving, but the giving of time to be together, the giving of love that’s behind preparation for a holiday gathering and the little gestures, that mean a lot.
You probably already know what you’re giving your loved ones for Christmas, but let’s not forget about the folks outside of your inner circle that also mean something to you. Their presence in your life is much appreciated. So let them know that, with a kind gesture, a note, and a little gift, one that’s funny, practical or speaks to their special interests. No need to spend a fortune. And yes, the gift ideas here are also great stocking-stuffers for that inner circle––but this post is to remind you to remember that nice neighbor of yours who gets your mail when you’re away, or your kid’s teacher that made a positive difference during the pandemic. Then there’s your book club buddy, the teenager who always shows up to cut your grass, or your old cubicle mate that you have a crush on but haven’t seen IRL for a minute––you get the idea.
Oh, and let’s not forget about the essential workers in our lives! Our hairdressers (they’re essential to many) or the grocery store clerk you always joke with… Share the love and let them know you’re happy they’re in your life.
ZODIAC ZEALOT
I can’t believe Anthropologie has these hard-cover journals on sale for less than $5!!! Check it out now while all 12 zodiac options are still available.The astrology-lover in your life will thank you. Anthropologie Zodiac Daily Journal
TELL ME YOU’RE INTO ME WITHOUT TELLING ME YOU’RE INTO ME
Call it a gag gift (wink, wink). More importantly, this Swedish dishcloth is an earth-friendly wonder, it’s a tea towell with benefits! It’s here to replace your need for paper towels because this baby can absorb 15x its weight. It’s also lint and streak free (fine for stainless steel, granite and glass). And iff you take care of it (machine wash, no dryer), it can last well over a year. Last, but not least, it’s compostable and comes packaged in a compostable bag. Bold Face Talk Dirty To Me Swedish Dishcloth
THE ARTIST’S WAY
Art insiders say Derrick Adams is currently one of the most collectable artists out there. If you follow him, or Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz or Architectural Digest, you may have recently seen the couples’ December Arch Digest cover and pics of their AH-MAZING home overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The artwork inside of the home is as captivating as the architecture. And no surprise Derrick Adams’ work is there and prominently displayed. He’s a force who also happens to be a do-gooder, especially when it comes to sharing his time and knowledge with kids. This puzzle is a result of some of that good work. Derrick Adams x Dreamyard 500 Piece Double-Sided Jigsaw Puzzle
LET LOVE RULE
When I find gems like this on Etsy, I know its just a matter of time before Black Etsy becomes as big as Black Twitter. Here’s to love, A Different World!
DesignsByAshleyHTX Vintage 80s Black Love Unisex Tee
BIG CITY LOVE
Cheers to your hometown or favorite US city! Your vodka, gin, bourbon, or rum-drinking buddy will appreciate this. They offer over 30 beloved US cities to choose from, with etchings of each city’s distinct grids and familiar streets. Urban Map Glass Rocks Glass
SMALL BUT MIGHTY
Who couldn’t use another portable charger? This mini dynamo is one of the smallest and lightest chargers out there (works for the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Android phones, plus tablets). The dimensions are 2.5”x 3.5” and it’s a half-inch thick. There are seven colors to choose from, it’s under $15 and Amazon can deliver it to you in a flash. This gift is a no brainer. Get a few¬¬you know you need one too. Vanyust Mini Power Bank Portable Charger
BEE BEAUTIFUL
This award-winning soap is almost too pretty to use, but fortunately it’s too good for you to waste. The organic oils, honey and beeswax provide a mild and gentle soap that’s not only moisturizing but safe for sensitive skin. NinasBeesShop Natural Soap with Honey and Beeswax
POSITIVE VIBES AND PRAYERS
Should we be praying with Lizzo or for Lizzo? If you’ve got a buddy whose a fan of hers then share the light, of female empowerment and positivity, and leave the negative sh** behind. Illuminidol Lizzo Celebrity Prayer Candle
KEEP IT FRESH
There are people in your life that will be so pleased to receive these reuseable food savers and there are those that might think that this is a crazy gift. Know your folks and decide accordingly. Urban General Store Food Hugger Set
SAY IT WITH SOCKS
Someone in your life is just crazy about their kid and talks about them endlessly. Or, someone in your life is a damn good parent but doesn’t give themselves enough credit for all they do. These socks work for either. Blue Q I Made A Good Kid Socks
