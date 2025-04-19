How This Couple Built Brooklyn’s Coolest Purpose-Driven Dispensary

Courtesy of subjects

Marijuana. Weed. Ganja.

The legalization of recreational cannabis and the rise of dispensaries continue to expand across the United States. This growth creates more opportunities for Black people to gain ownership in an emerging market—and learn more about the plant itself.

After meeting online, Doralyn and Diógenes Brito fell in love and decided to work together to bring cannabis to the community in a more holistic way. Dora, a criminal law attorney, and Dió, a tech designer, swiped right on Hinge and met in person in February 2021. After a few dates, they knew there was something more. By May 2022, they made it official and tied the knot. In the midst of their new marital bliss, the couple decided to venture into business together. Why cannabis? Well, Dora spent years defending community members who were punished for selling marijuana before it was legalized in many states. With her knowledge of the law, passion for educating others, and Dió’s eye for innovation, the couple recently launched Yerba Buena in Brooklyn, New York.

Courtesy of subjects

“We were thinking about ways where we can work together in giving back to the community, while also creating jobs for our families and the people that we care about. We wanted to build equity and empower people. Right around the time we thought about the idea, the recreational licenses were coming out. We spoke to one of my friends who specialized in cannabis law and he basically gave us the whole landscape,” Dora says.

Yerba Buena is not just a dispensary—it’s a space where the narrative around cannabis is focused on wellness, safety, and accessibility. Dora and Dió want visitors to see Yerba Buena as a bright, welcoming place to learn about cannabis, its benefits, and how to use it responsibly.

“We just really believe in people making an informed decision about what they do, how they do it, and how much. You can’t make empowered choices without accurate information. And that is where we can come in. There is a lot of misinformation out there and it is not very helpful. Whether you are a newcomer or a connoisseur, it’s important to lay out all the science correctly. It’s more than knowing sativa versus indica,” explains Dió.

“Cannabis can give us all different effects,” he adds. “The educator we work with to train our staff, Justino Rodriguez, is an academic with several degrees in cannabis science and related topics. He says we’re all born with our natural endocannabinoid system with the receptors for all these chemicals in cannabis and other plants. But, based on life experiences, those receptors can change in different ways. So when we bring some of these things back into our bodies, like cannabis, the result for each of us will vary.”

Courtesy of subjects

When people think of cannabis, they often think of the psychedelic feeling of being “high.” But cannabis is also known to help with pain management, anxiety, depression, sleep quality, and even creativity. Despite misconceptions, it can be incorporated into a thoughtful self-care routine when used in moderation. Dora and Dió are advocates—and they include cannabis in their own lives in ways that work for them.

“I like a little CBD or THC massage balm when I’m feeling achy. I actually gave up alcohol for my birthday last year. But cannabis is still around. I’m an edibles girl and they help me feel more relaxed and present with people, when I’m at social events or eating out,” Dora says.

“It’s all about mindful and intentional consumption. Cannabis can help you slow down and appreciate staying in the present instead of worrying about the past or future. You can check in with yourself and reflect on things. You can add cannabis to all kinds of self-care activities because it’s not the plant itself that is the main ingredient. It’s like a spice. It just adds a little enhancement to everything,” explains Dió.

Through Yerba Buena, Dora and Dió are creating more than just a business—they’re building a space for education, empowerment, and healing. By combining their passions and lived experiences, they’re not only rewriting the narrative around cannabis but also setting an example for what it looks like to lead with purpose, love, and community.