Xceleader Partners with BetterHelp To Provide Free Mental Health Support to 200 Students At HBCUs

Getty

During Mental Health Awareness Month, Xceleader, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting future leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), announced a new partnership with BetterHelp, the world’s largest online therapy platform, providing 200 students enrolled at HBCUs with 3-months of access to free counseling services. This partnership offers much-needed mental health support to students and promotes a proactive approach to mental health and wellness.

Xceleader was created in 2017 by three HBCU alumni: Aarian Forman (Tennessee State University), Jade Agudosi (Howard University), and Tevon Blair (Dillard University). The organization’s primary focus is providing students access to resources, mentorship, and opportunities to enable them to thrive academically and professionally. By partnering with BetterHelp, Xceleader aims to further its mission by addressing the pressing need for mental health support among students, especially those actively engaged in leadership roles on campus.

Last year, a study from the National Institute of Health discovered that around 34% of black college students reported feeling “so depressed in the last year it was difficult to function.” By partnering with BetterHelp, Xceleader aims to address the crucial need for mental health support among students, especially those actively engaged in leadership roles on campus.

“We are excited to partner with BetterHelp to provide our students with access to high-quality mental health support,” said Xceleader Co-founder Aarian Forman.

She continued, “We recognize the pressing need for mental health resources among the HBCU community, and this partnership will enable us to address this challenge more holistically. With BetterHelp’s support, we can give our students the resources and tools they need to thrive. We are eager to embark on this journey with BetterHelp and positively impact our students’ mental health.”

BetterHelp offers various mental health services, including therapy, counseling, and self-help resources. Now, HBCU students have access to additional resources to take charge of their mental health while being leaders on campus and in their communities.

This partnership represents a significant step in addressing students’ mental health challenges at HBCUs. By working together, Xceleader and BetterHelp hope to promote a proactive approach to mental health and wellness, creating a brighter future for students in the HBCU community. Students can access the voucher code by joining Xceleader’s email list.