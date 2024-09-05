What Is PCOS Belly And What Can You Do About It?

Getty

Unfortunately, Black women are disproportionately affected by polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) compared to other culture groups. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 5 million women of reproductive age in the United States are affected by this syndrome.

What is PCOS? Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a known hormonal condition that affects your ovaries, which are the reproductive organs that make eggs. It affects about 1 in every ten women (and people assigned female at birth) who are of childbearing age. It’s one of the most common causes of infertility. Additionally, some women with PCOS experience cysts on their ovaries (which is why the medical condition is called polycystic.) But the name is a bit misleading because many people with the condition don’t have cysts. Unfortunately, many women who have PCOS don’t experience any symptoms.

What are the symptoms of PCOS?

Irregular periods: PCOS can cause irregular, missed, or light periods. This is because the ovaries don’t regularly release eggs (ovulation).

Excess body hair: PCOS can cause excess hair growth on the chest, face, stomach, and back.

Weight gain: PCOS can cause weight gain, especially around the abdomen, which is often referred to as having an “apple shape.”

Acne or oily skin: PCOS can cause acne or oily skin and irregular breakouts.

Skin tags: PCOS can cause small pieces of excess skin on the neck or armpits (skin tags).

Hormonal changes: Ovaries with multiple cysts and high levels of androgens

Hyperpigmentation: Causing your skin to look darker than your natural skin tone because of the overproduction of melanin), around creases in skin and facial and neck hair.

Other health effects of PCOS: PCOS can also increase the risk of other chronic health conditions, like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and PCOS belly. In addition to the above symptoms, there’s also PCOS Belly. PCOS belly is a term used to describe the accumulation of fat in the lower abdomen that can occur in people with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). The accumulated fat pockets can cause the abdomen to appear bloated, resulting in an apple-shaped body type.

Here’s what you can do about it:

Seek a dietitian: Establishing a well-balanced eating plan high in fiber can help regulate blood sugar levels. Choose nutrient-dense foods and minimize processed foods, sugary snacks, and refined carbohydrates.

Increase your workout routines: Regular physical activity, including cardio exercises and strength training, can help instantly improve insulin sensitivity and reduce abdominal fat.

Medication: Depending on your healthcare provider, they may prescribe medication to address specific symptoms or underlying hormonal imbalances associated with PCOS. Consult with your medical team for the best health plan.