Ready To Reset? Your Soulful September Wellness Guide

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

By the time September rolls around, summer feels like it’s officially behind us. Vacations wind down, kids head back to school, and even if you’re long past your student days, that back-to-business energy is potent. The mornings feel cooler, evenings come quicker, and our bodies innately start craving structure.

If August was about gently preparing for the shift into fall, September is about anchoring into it. This is the month to establish rhythms that support you for the rest of the year. It’s less about “squeezing in” the last of summer and more about finding a sustainable pace, creating routines that feel nourishing, and grounding ourselves before holiday season chaos sweeps us up.

So, as you step into this new month, ask yourself: What roots do I want to plant now to carry me through the fall?

In that spirit, here’s your September wellness reset—a guide to grounding, nourishing, and reconnecting with yourself as we fully enter a new season.

Nourishment Through Seasonal Shifts

As we touched upon last month, when summer’s heat cools off, our bodies naturally crave different foods. September is harvest season, which makes it a beautiful time to eat closer to the earth: roasted root veggies, squashes, apples, pears, lentils, and warming spices. These foods provide not just nourishment, but comfort, which is a reminder that wellness doesn’t have to be complicated to make an impact on how we feel.

In Ayurveda, autumn invites us to balance the airy, light qualities of the season with grounding meals. That might look like adding soups and stews to your weekly rotation, sipping spiced teas or ciders, or cooking with seasonal herbs like rosemary, sage, or cinnamon. Think warm, slow, and grounding.

Finding Rhythm in Movement

September is a call to routine, which means it’s a good time to find a movement practice you can actually stick with. After the spontaneity of summer, grounding into consistency can feel like medicine. Maybe that’s committing to morning stretches, an after-work jog, or a weekly yoga class.

Movement doesn’t have to be intense, but it’s a good idea to make sure it’s consistent and intentional. “Consistent” will mean something different for everyone depending on their schedules and physiology, but when you treat your workouts as rituals rather than obligations, they become something you look forward to.

Tip: Try combining movement with grounding in nature. Walk barefoot on grass, sit under a tree after your run, or notice how the air shifts as the season changes. These mindful connections root your body and spirit.

Mindfulness in Daily Life

Speaking of being mindful, fall is regarded as a time to slow down before the dormant winter, but in reality, it often brings busier schedules, heavier workloads, and added responsibilities as the holidays approach. This makes September a powerful moment to ground into mindfulness. Rather than waiting until you’re overwhelmed, think of this as a preemptive reset.

Mindfulness doesn’t have to mean sitting still. It can be cooking with your phone in another room, taking five deep breaths before you answer an email, or savoring your morning tea without multitasking. Try integrating mindfulness into your existing routines. This way it feels like support and not another thing to check off on your to-do list.

A simple practice for September: Each morning, ask yourself, “What’s one thing I can do today to support my future self?” Let that answer guide you.

Getty Images

Sacred Boundaries and Rituals of Release

If August was about gently winding down from active days and late nights, September is about actually restoring your sleep rhythms. Consider this your official invitation to make bedtime sacred again. Dimming the lights, journaling, or swapping your in-bed phone scroll for reading can help signal to your body that it’s time for rest.

This is also a month where digital detoxing can be deeply supportive. With fall tending to bring in heavier news cycles, busier schedules, and endless notifications, carving out tech-free moments for yourself is a way to protect your peace. That might mean no phones while eating dinner, a social media-free Sunday, or a dedicated “off” hour before bed.

September is also symbolically a month of release. Just as trees shed their leaves, we, too, can clear what no longer serves us. Try decluttering a drawer, burning incense to refresh your space, or journaling about what you’re ready to let go of. Small rituals like these help lighten your energy and create more room for rest.

Energy, Money, and Resources

Back-to-school season and the lead-up to holidays can strain both energy and resources. This makes September a perfect checkpoint to pause and realign. Ask yourself: Where is my time, money, and energy flowing—and does it match what I truly value?

Consider making small but intentional shifts like budgeting for experiences that nourish you, saying no to obligations that drain you, or setting limits around how much you give whether that’s financially or emotionally. Wellness encompasses not just the body, but also how you manage your resources.

Coming Home to Yourself (and Others)

Ultimately, September is about creating rituals and rhythms that feel like home. It’s less about drastic change and more about intentional rooting to help us find steadiness in a season that often sweeps us into motion.

That “home” can also include the people you surround yourself with. After the social whirlwind of summer, September is a beautiful time to intentionally reconnect, whether that’s hosting a cozy dinner, joining a wellness circle, or simply calling a loved one you’ve been meaning to reach out to. Relationships are part of our well-being, too.

So, choose one or two practices that feel doable and grounding for you. Maybe it’s swapping iced lattes for herbal tea, journaling once a week, or taking a tech-free walk every morning. Whatever it is, let it remind you that you’re allowed to slow down and move with intention.

Spiritual Anchoring

Finally, anchor this reset with a spiritual touchstone. You might write a seasonal affirmation like: “I root myself in rhythms that support me,” and place it somewhere visible, or create a simple altar with autumnal elements like leaves, candles, or stones. Let this be a reminder that your reset is sacred and not just practical. September isn’t only about routines. It’s also about renewal of the spirit.



Looking for more seasonal support? Our August Wellness Reset offers tips on easing out of summer and preparing for fall.



Steph R. Long (Stevie Reneé) is a Chopra-certified Ayurvedic health educator, meditation instructor, and well-being coach. She’s also the founder of holistic wellness and coaching practice SRL Well-Being and the former Deputy Director of Enterprise for Refinery29 Unbothered, where she oversaw health, wellness, and spirituality content. For more wellness insights, follow her on Instagram and YouTube, and subscribe to her podcast.