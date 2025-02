Supported by Novartis

ESSENCE and Novartis have joined forces to create a powerful four-part docuseries spotlighting the journeys of three inspiring breast cancer survivors: Rosa Yancey, Ricki Fairley, and Trish Michelle. This transparent and heartfelt multi-generational series aims to educate, inspire, and empower women everywhere to advocate for their health and those around them.



Check out the other videos in this docuseries.

Patient advocates were compensated for their time.