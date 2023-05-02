Unconventionally Smart Life Hacks

Essence

Calling all women entering the ‘Live Well’ era, you’re going to love it here!

Long gone are the days of Black women overworking and not taking care of ourselves as a result. While women and men alike once put just about everything before their own needs, these days you can’t even scroll through social media without being reminded of how important wellness and self-love truly are.

While self-care used to look like luxurious vacations or spa days for some, in modern day there are several ways to implement new self-care strategies even in the comfort of our homes.

Here are 4 easy self-care additions to your daily routine and increase personal performance

Drinking Water

Taking care of your body will always be the ultimate form of self-care, simply because health is wealth. By keeping your body hydrated, you now equip yourself at performing your absolute best, increasing your energy levels on the daily. According to U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine on average, individuals should be drinking over 2.5 liters of water a day, 3.7 liters of fluids for men and 2.7 liters for women to be exact.

According to Forbes Health, nutritionists say, alkaline water specifically has even greater benefits, improving bone health, boosts the immune system and neutralizes the bloodstream.

Meditation

According to the Webster dictionary, by definition, meditation is ‘to engage in mental exercise (such as concentration on one’s breathing or repetition of a mantra) for the purpose of reaching a heightened level of spiritual awareness.’ Meditation is a form of self-care because for one small portion of the day, you get to focus solely on you. We get so caught up in our everyday lives, careers, children, spouses, we tend to put ourselves last when it comes to our list of priorities, but meditation puts you and your peace of mind right at the forefront.

Staycation

We get it, while getting out of town may sound like the solution to all your problems, that may not be as realistic or affordable. Staycations are a great substitute for getting out of the house and into a new environment. Whether it’s a pool day, hotel stay or just a change of scenery, testing out the waters of hidden gems in your hometown is the perfect addition to your monthly self care routine.

Silence

When’s the last time you sat in silence? You’d be surprised how powerful just a few moments of utter quiet can transform your mind. We are constantly on go mode in our everyday lives, taking some time to do nothing can go a long way. Add some time to the calendar to do nothing this week; not meditate, plan out the work week or listen to your favorite podcast, just sit in silence, and see how your mind reacts.

