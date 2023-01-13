‘This Body Is Art’: Lizzo Addresses Body-Shaming While On Vacation

Lizzo is on vacation in an undisclosed tropical location, living her best life, but she had time to pause and address body shaming in an Instagram video.

“The discourse around bodies is officially tired,” the 34-year-old artist began while rocking a multicolored two-piece bathing suit.

She continued, “I have seen comments go from: ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’; to ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before’; to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health’; to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little. You need to get ass or titties or something’; to ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work.’ “

Also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson, Lizzo is notorious for addressing body shaming, advocating for body positivity, and embracing her body despite the backlash she may receive from social media commenters.

The About Damn Time singer then asked in the video, “Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art.”

“And I’m going to do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed you all money. So we can see how much time we are f—ing wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s— back there, please?”

Lizzo graced the cover of PEOPLE’s Women Changing The World issue in March 2022 and talked about her self-perception. The three-time Grammy-award-winning artist said she thinks she has a “really hot body” and is a “body icon.”

“It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard,” she tells PEOPLE. “And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day, that will be the standard.”