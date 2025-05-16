‘This Is A Safe Space’: Inside Atlanta’s The Rest Spot, A Haven For Overwhelmed Black Women

The Rest Spot Archives

It started with two spare rooms and a radical question: “Does anybody want to rest?”

When Jena Burgess Singleton posed that inquiry in a local moms’ Facebook group in Smyrna, Ga., she received 65 responses. After vetting 20 from that group, within days, women— many of them complete strangers—were arriving at her home, craving stillness, crying in hallways, and finally, for the first time in a long time, breathing.

Now, that same spirit lives on at The Rest Spot, a private, women-only wellness campus Singleton opened in June 2024 with a mission as graceful as it is urgent: to help women—especially Black women—reclaim rest.

Jena Burgess Singleton – The Rest Spot Archives

“I was forced to rest,” Singleton says, recalling a period in 2023 when the weight of life, career, and caregiving came crashing down. “My body physically reacted. I would constantly shake from my cortisol levels; I had facial paralysis. My nervous system was fried.” A primary care doctor pulled her off the job immediately, and for three months, she focused on recalibrating, healing, and—most importantly—being. That forced pause changed everything.

Singleton had already worn many hats. After pursuing a broadcasting degree at Syracuse, her minor in leadership led her to a career as an HR executive, first working with colleges before branching into corporate leadership and DEI programs.

“It took a toll on me in a way because you hear all of the stories and you are becoming a safe space for so many people,” Singleton says. “I think between that and just my own personal journey of my father needing a kidney transplant, I had a daughter, I got divorced, COVID happened, George Floyd happened. Everything was really intensified.”

The stress and emotional toll of holding space for others, both professionally and personally, became too much. She had reached a breaking point. What began as a personal healing journey quickly evolved into something communal when she saw the women around her—friends, fellow moms, high achievers—struggling too.

The Rest Spot Archives

“Hypertension, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, we were just coping and trying to figure it out,” Singleton recalls. “Most of them on antidepressants—everyone was just barely holding it together.”

So, Singleton invited them in. Literally. She transformed her home into a makeshift sanctuary, curating two nap rooms, creative spaces where women could simply rest without apology. It didn’t take long for demand to outgrow the DIY setup—and for Singleton to realize she was onto something much bigger.

“I’d say come over, I’ll watch the kids and they’d go upstairs and take a nap,” she recalls. “I had a larger home, so I had two extra rooms and I started designing them. I just wanted to make them really comfy and cozy and it became a fun project for me.”

Fast-forward to today, and The Rest Spot stands as a sanctuary on a peaceful acre in Smyrna, where lush greenery, curated scents, and intentional design foster emotional release and radical ease. The intention is palpable as soon as you step inside the small main house that includes two common areas, fully outfitted with snacks and teas, as well as a small library of books, thoughtful artwork, and a pristine air, the blissful fragrance of calm.

The Rest Spot Archives

Members—90% of whom are Black women—can reserve time in themed suites like “The Mental Rest Room,” “The Sensory Suite,” or the “Creative Lounge.” Each space offers a different kind of replenishment, whether through sleep, reflection, or self-expression. There are rooms with blackout curtains and others with desks and comfortable chairs. While most of the suites have beds, it’s not just about sleep. It’s about mental, creative, and emotional rest as well.

“We have women who travel over an hour to be part of The Rest Spot,” Singleton says. “What I hear from them is that this is a safe space. They trust our team.”

That safety extends to many mothers. The campus includes a childcare suite where children are cared for by certified staff, some with over a decade of experience. “For a lot of the Black women who are members, this is the first time they’ve given anybody the baby,” she says. “That gets me very emotional because you see that they’re in postpartum. You see that they’re shaking.”

The membership model is designed to remove traditional barriers to wellness. Childcare is included at no additional cost. Meals are prepared by chef Taiwan Hart, whose offerings—empanadas included—have become a community favorite.

The Rest Spot Archives

And each member receives hours of rest time every month, with the option to extend at nominal rates. “We don’t penalize women for being moms. We meet them where they are,” Singleton explains.

In addition to providing a safe space for peaceful solitary moments, The Rest Spot services also extend to opportunities for social rest. Mother’s Day weekend, the space hosted their first retreat, offering experiences for caregivers. The business also has a social hour every Thursday.

“Loneliness is an epidemic,” she says. “We have quite a few women who are single, who do not have children or pets or significant others. Women want to feel connected, and they want to be with like-minded individuals. Every Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., we have social hour, and the chef makes appetizers; we have drinks, and that’s another way they get something included in their membership.”

Pricing ranges from $135 to $189 for monthly memberships, while women are also able to purchase rest packages that include access to the co-working cafe and lounge, as well as snacks and beverages.

The Rest Spot Archives

During a time when burnout has become an epidemic, Singleton is betting on a different kind of metric: peace. She’s also planning to scale, with hopes to expand to other parts of Atlanta like Alpharetta and the Fourth Ward, while building out the current campus into a full-fledged wellness resort with seven suites.

“I get notes weekly from women across the country who are like, ‘Can you please come here?’” she says. “I want to. I’m going to get there.”

For additional information about membership rates and more, visit The Rest Spot online.