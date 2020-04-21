Even with most people having more time to sleep than ever before, while staying home and safe during the global coronavirus pandemic, getting a good night’s rest can still be a challenge. Whether you’re battling your anxiety or an uncomfortable mattress, you deserve the best chance at a restful night’s sleep.
A full eight hours of sleep allows your body and immune system time to strengthen and reset. The fastest way to get there is by upgrading your bed, one piece at a time. Starting with your pillows.
Here’s a list of top-rated pillows you should most definitely treat yourself to right now. Which one is right for you?
Z-Zoned Dough Lavender-Infused Memory Foam Pillow
Battle your anxiety and prepare for a good night's rest with this ultra soft pillow, lavender-infused memory foam pillow that comes with rave customer reviews.
The Original Pillow (2 Pack)
If versatility makes you happy, this pillow will not disappoint. Dubbed "the most reviewed pillow on the internet", the Original Pillow from Coop Home Goods is designed to make it easy to add or remove fill and fluff to your liking. Get two for just over $100!
TEMPUR-Adapt® Pro-Mid + Cooling Pillow
Here's another cool-to-the-touch dual sided design we love. A great pick for summer nights and sweet dreams.
Four Seasons Down and Feather Pillow
For those with a little room in their budgets for a true pillow splurge, this one's for you. You can't visit a hotel right now, but you can sleep like you're at one with the Four Seasons Down and Feather pillow. If bliss were a pillow, we promise, this would be it.
Feather Best Pillow SuperStandard
Who could resist a pillow deemed "super huggable"? Not us. The new 230 thread count cover on the Feather Best Pillow is a real crowd pleaser. Plus, the brice is right!
Samsonite Long Memory Foam Pillow
Neck Relief Ergonomic Cervical Pillow
We see no more pesky morning neck pains in your future if you add this affordable ergonomic pillow into the mix now. (You're welcome!)
Back Sleeper Down Alternative King D Pillow
Calling all back sleepers! This one's got your name all over it. Our favorite perks: firm support, machine washable and a great price. Winning!
Beautyrest Black® Absolute Luxury™ Pillow
If you run a bit hot at night, the cool-to-the-touch memory foam goodness of this pillow is the perfect combination of luxury and function and bound to be your new best friend.