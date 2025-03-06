Getty

It’s Endometriosis Awareness Month and actress Taylour Paige made the brave move to open up about how the condition affects her.

Paige shared a lengthy caption on Instagram under a series of images showing post-surgery images and moments that highlight her journey.

“The lifelong journey of healing. Shows up in women who had to hold a lot in.Pain, heavy bleeding, adhesions- forcing oneself to take on & take in pain that doesn’t belong to you,” the caption began. The actress added that it took her some time to learn how to say no and stand firm on her needs, alluding to the nexus between the condition and one’s mental wellbeing.

The caption continued, “A really violent illness that went undiagnosed for 20 years but caused me so much agony and turmoil. Finally had surgery fall of 2023 with Wonderful Dr Elizabeth Poynor thanks to my sister Lena. It was 4 hours long. It was on my colon, bladder and rectum.”

Endometriosis causes tissue that is similar to the uterine lining to grow outside of the uterus. Common symptoms of the condition include heavy periods, severe pelvic pain, fatigue, and infertility.

“The pain would make me see stars,” Paige explained in her caption. “Throwing up every month. Sometimes couldn’t drive. the worst is how much you gaslight yourself. It’s almost like there’s no way you’re hurting this much? it definitely psychologically does something to you because it’s like you and no one around you believes the pain you’re in.”

The actress also added that she would have anxiety when anticipating the next month. She also reflected on running costumes, jeans, and school uniforms due to her heavy periods.

“I learned over the last few years that endo is anger turned on yourself. You’re literally inflamed. That tracked for me. So many women are going THROUGH it okay. Be gentle with us,” she wrote.

The caption concluded: “I am so grateful for what I’ve been able to turn around in myself over the last few years. I thank my body, I thank my husband, I thank my dear sister @ladylizzo who has taught me so much. My true health mentor. Thankful for acupuncture, clean water, protein, sauna, a calm nervous system because I’m experiencing healthy partnership and beautiful sisterhood. I’m thankful for good bloodwork and new days. Sunshine. good walks. Jumping on my mini trampoline. it’s not just one thing it’s a whole lot of things & I’m thankful we live in a time we can share & help each other!

There are several treatment options for endometriosis, which range from medications to help manage symptoms to surgery and therapies. Research shows that Black women are 50% less likely to be diagnosed with the condition than their white counterparts. If you’re experiencing symptoms and aren’t getting the medical attention you need, continue advocating for yourself or looking for someone who can do so on your behalf.