Health Innovators Create Solutions to Address Heart Disease

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) continues to be one of the leading causes of death in the United States, claiming over 929,000 lives annually—enough to fill 222 Wrigley Fields. Among the numerous health interventions available today, controlling hypertension, or high blood pressure (BP), stands as the most impactful way to reduce heart disease-related incidents. Equitable strategies to address high blood pressure are critical given the compounding effects of racism and health inequities disproportionately impacting women.

The inequities are stark: more than 50% of Black women have high blood pressure, compared to 39% of non-Hispanic white women and 38% of Hispanic women. Half of Black women over the age of 20 are affected by high blood pressure, and 80% of Black individuals with high blood pressure don’t have it under control. These numbers reveal an urgent public health crisis that disproportionately impacts Black communities.,

Innovative Approaches to Tackling Cardiovascular Disease

Addressing Root Causes of Health Inequities

Health inequities are deeply rooted in systemic racism, social determinants of health, and the historical mistrust of healthcare institutions within Black communities.,7 Research from the National Academies of Sciences highlights how these inequities are perpetuated by biased treatment practices, lack of access to quality care, and the ongoing impact of discrimination in healthcare settings.

To truly combat heart disease, health innovators are focusing on making healthcare institutions more trustworthy and responsive to the needs of Black women. Studies have shown that discrimination in health care not only exacerbates high blood pressure but also leads to poorer health outcomes overall. Trusted relationships between patients and physicians or other healthcare professionals are essential to improving blood pressure control and overall heart health.6

Managing Psychosocial Stress and Fostering Social Connections

High blood pressure in Black women is often exacerbated by psychosocial stressors, ranging from microaggressions in the workplace to the burden of systemic racism and health inequity. These stressors elevate blood pressure levels and make it harder for women to manage health conditions on their own.8 That’s why it is important to talk about health and mental health and connect to a squad that amplifies and promotes heart health. The U.S. Surgeon General’s recent advisory emphasizes the importance of social connections for both mental and physical health. For Black women, strong social networks and community support can play a crucial role in managing stress, adhering to treatment plans, and maintaining overall well-being.9

Launching Targeted Campaigns to Support and Improve Heart Health

The American Medical Association (AMA), the nation’s largest professional association of physicians, is committed to eliminating inequities in cardiovascular disease. Improving Health Outcomes at the AMA offers a clinical quality improvement program, called AMA MAP™ Hypertension, which includes stratification by race, ethnicity and other factors to help clinical practices identify areas for improvement and action steps to take at the patient level.

The AMA MAP framework prioritizes the following key clinical care processes to improve Blood Pressure Control:

Measure Accurately: Obtain accurate and actionable blood pressure (BP) measurements to diagnose high blood pressure and assess BP control. Proper measurement is foundational for early detection and ongoing management. Act Rapidly: Initiate and intensify treatment when necessary. Rapid intervention can prevent the progression of high blood pressure to more serious cardiovascular events. Partner with Patients: Educate and empower patients to take an active role in managing their health. This includes improving adherence to treatment plans, providing education on lifestyle modifications, and ensuring patients have the tools to manage their condition outside of clinical settings.

In addition, because we know social drivers of health need to be addressed to eliminate disparities in cardiovascular disease health outcomes, the AMA is committed to bringing together organizations to work collaboratively to improve health in Black communities. The AMA launched the Release the Pressure (RTP) campaign in 2020, in collaboration with a coalition of national healthcare organizations and heart health experts to partner with Black women to support and improve their heart health.

Release the Pressure (RTP) actively engages Black women, encouraging them to prioritize their heart health and build stronger relationships with healthcare professionals. Through national and local partnerships, RTP addresses both the immediate and systemic factors contributing to high blood pressure. These range from raising awareness and providing education to tackling broader issues such as health care access and availability of heart-healthy foods.

RTP’s goal within local communities is to increase awareness, encourage Black women to take control of their heart health, and foster connections with healthcare professionals. The campaign promotes self-care as an essential form of self-preservation—a means to reclaim control over well-being. By offering practical steps to prevent and manage high blood pressure, RTP is dedicated to empowering Black women in their journey toward better heart health.

Recently, RTP sponsored a Health Innovators Hub and Health Innovator and Entrepreneur SOKO MRKT Stage panel at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in partnership with the New Voices Foundation. The panel brought together key health innovators to discuss forward-thinking solutions to address cardiovascular health disparities. These innovators from various backgrounds share a common vision: closing the health inequity gap for Black women by addressing the systemic and social determinants that contribute to high blood pressure.

Health Innovators Leading the Charge

The five health innovators who participated in the New Voices + Release the Pressure Health Innovators Hub at ESSENCE Festival are working to provide solutions to address heart disease and improve health outcomes for Black women. Their work centers on creating accessible, equitable, and structurally competent health interventions:

Crystal Dobson, founder of CardiacFITT: Crystal Dobson created CardiacFITT to empower individuals with heart disease and high blood pressure to take control of their health through fitness and lifestyle modifications. Her approach emphasizes personalized fitness routines and education on long-term lifestyle changes to reduce cardiovascular risks. CardiacFITT aims to help clients manage their conditions and improve overall heart health through sustainable habits.

Crystal Dobson created CardiacFITT to empower individuals with heart disease and high blood pressure to take control of their health through fitness and lifestyle modifications. Her approach emphasizes personalized fitness routines and education on long-term lifestyle changes to reduce cardiovascular risks. CardiacFITT aims to help clients manage their conditions and improve overall heart health through sustainable habits. Jennifer Jaki Johnson, founder of WellMiss : Jennifer Jaki Johnson launched WellMiss to provide Black women with accessible digital health tools to monitor and manage their heart health. Through the platform, users can track key health metrics, receive personalized health insights, and access educational resources. WellMiss focuses on addressing the unique challenges Black women face in maintaining heart health, including hypertension and cardiovascular risks.

: Jennifer Jaki Johnson launched WellMiss to provide Black women with accessible digital health tools to monitor and manage their heart health. Through the platform, users can track key health metrics, receive personalized health insights, and access educational resources. WellMiss focuses on addressing the unique challenges Black women face in maintaining heart health, including hypertension and cardiovascular risks. Star Cunningham, CEO of 4D Healthware: Star Cunningham leads 4D Healthware, a company that uses data-driven technologies to offer personalized health management solutions, particularly for patients with chronic conditions like high blood pressure. By integrating wearable devices and health monitoring software, 4D Healthware provides real-time data to improve patient outcomes. Cunningham’s mission is to revolutionize chronic care management through innovative, patient-centered technology.

Star Cunningham leads 4D Healthware, a company that uses data-driven technologies to offer personalized health management solutions, particularly for patients with chronic conditions like high blood pressure. By integrating wearable devices and health monitoring software, 4D Healthware provides real-time data to improve patient outcomes. Cunningham’s mission is to revolutionize chronic care management through innovative, patient-centered technology. Ashlee Wisdom, co-founder of Health in Her HUE : Ashlee Wisdom co-founded Health in Her HUE to address the specific health needs of Black women by connecting them with culturally competent healthcare providers. The platform curates a network of doctors and health professionals who understand the unique experiences of women of color. Health in Her HUE also offers educational content and community support to empower women to advocate for their health.

: Ashlee Wisdom co-founded Health in Her HUE to address the specific health needs of Black women by connecting them with culturally competent healthcare providers. The platform curates a network of doctors and health professionals who understand the unique experiences of women of color. Health in Her HUE also offers educational content and community support to empower women to advocate for their health. Kwame Terra, CEO of bEHR Health Systems: Kwame Terra founded bEHR Health Systems with a focus on building healthcare solutions that prioritize the well-being of Black communities. The company leverages data and technology to offer preventive care and improve healthcare outcomes for marginalized groups. bEHR Health Systems aims to address health disparities by developing systems that center equity and proactive health management.

What You Can Do

To take charge of your heart health and support the mission to reduce heart disease in Black communities, here are some steps you can take:

Go to ReleaseThePressure.org and take the Heart Health Pledge.

and take the Heart Health Pledge. Watch the Self-Measured Blood Pressure (SMBP) Video to learn how to monitor your blood pressure at home.

to learn how to monitor your blood pressure at home. Share the information with your squad—friends, family, and community members—so they too can take action!

with your squad—friends, family, and community members—so they too can take action! Follow RTP on social media to stay updated on the latest heart health tips and community initiatives.

By supporting health innovators and taking proactive steps toward heart health, we can work together to prevent heart disease and improve the quality of life for Black women and Black communities across the country.

¹ Tsao, Connie W., et al. “Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update: A Report from the American Heart Association.” Circulation, vol. 147, no. 8, 25 Jan. 2023, https://doi.org/10.1161/cir.0000000000001123.

² Brunström, Mattias, and Bo Carlberg. “Association of Blood Pressure Lowering with Mortality and Cardiovascular Disease across Blood Pressure Levels.” JAMA Internal Medicine, vol. 178, no. 1, 1 Jan. 2018, p. 28, https://doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2017.6015.

³ Virani, Salim S., et al. “Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2020 Update.” Circulation, vol. 141, no. 9, 29 Jan. 2020, https://doi.org/10.1161/cir.0000000000000757.

⁴ Smith, Timothy. “Why BP Must Be Top of Mind at Every Black Woman’s Doctor Visit.” American Medical Association, 9 Mar. 2022, www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/population-care/why-bp-must-be-top-mind-every-black-woman-s-doctor-visit.

⁵ Abrahamowicz, Aleksandra A., et al. “Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Hypertension: Barriers and Opportunities to Improve Blood Pressure Control.” Current Cardiology Reports, vol. 25, no. 1, Jan. 2023, pp. 17–27, www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9838393/, https://doi.org/10.1007/s11886-022-01826-x.



⁶ ANDERSON, ANDREW, and DEREK M. GRIFFITH. “Measuring the Trustworthiness of Health Care Organizations and Systems.” The Milbank Quarterly, 15 Mar. 2022, https://doi.org/10.1111/1468-0009.12564. Accessed 19 Mar. 2022.

⁷ Baciu, Alina, et al. “The Root Causes of Health Inequity.” National Library of Medicine, National Academies Press (US), 2019, www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK425845/.

⁸ Kalinowski, Jolaade, et al. “Stress Interventions and Hypertension in Black Women.” Women’s Health, vol. 17, no. 17, Jan. 2021, p. 174550652110097, https://doi.org/10.1177/17455065211009751.

⁹ Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation. www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/surgeon-general-social-connection-advisory.pdf.