The Power of “No”

Kick off the ESSENCE + Smartwater Live Well Challenge with Dr. Ayanna Abrams. As a psychologist and your wellness coach, she jump starts this journey by talking about boundaries for Black women.

Discover how to value yourself more by being clear about what your “yes” is and what your “no” is. From connecting with yourself to setting up healthy boundaries, Dr. Ayanna breaks down how you can build this boundary practice—and know that it may not always look perfect but that you’re making progress. Watch now to see how she breaks it down into bite-size steps that you can do all month long.

And if you haven’t done it yet, invite your friends to join you for the ESSENCE + Smartwater Live Well Challenge. We’re pretty sure they’ll thank you for inviting them along on your journey!