Let’s face it, we have all done enough Instagram scrolling on our favorite fitness trainer pages to last us a lifetime. Whether saving those workout routines for a later date or screenshotting the healthy meal prep options we never get around to cooking, it’s time we stop just thinking about taking our fitness seriously and actually put a plan into motion.

As we continue our 4 month Essence & Smartwater Live Well Challenge, we spoke with Fitness Coach, Shy Lovell to help us implement these quick and easy workouts into our fitness routine. As a fitness coach, physician assistant and gym owner, Lovell understands the work it takes to commit to a routine and wants people to remove the fear and simply ease into the process.

“When you’re new to working out, it can be very intimidating but the goal is to just get started” Lovell shared.

To join us on our Essence & Smartwater Live Well Challenge, head over to Essence.com.