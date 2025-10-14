What To Expect From Your First Vipassana 10-Day Silent Meditation Retreat

Courtesy of Empress Varnado

“I gave my watches away—ain’t got no time for that!” This mantra hummed in the back of my mind every time I craved my phone, a book, or even a pen—anything that allowed me to escape into communication. Deciding to do the Dhamma 10-Day Vipassana Silent Meditation retreat was one of the hardest choices I’d ever made. I willingly gave up all of my dopamine triggers to learn how to tap into the most profound inner peace and equanimity that a human can experience.

The first few days of the silent meditation retreat were incredibly uncomfortable. But by day five, I surrendered to the process, and silence became easier. By day 10, my entire nervous system was hijacked—every fiber of my being was at ease, and all cravings subsided. The lightness of simply “being” without constant overstimulation was no longer unbearable; it became the most natural state of existence, as if I had returned home to myself.

Silence is radical in today’s noisy, overstimulated world. And for Black women like me, who often carry the weight of doing, being, and giving all at once, silence became more than a pause—it was a destination in itself. As an avid traveler with the heart of an adventure junkie, I discovered that traveling inward is just as profound as taking a trip across the globe. Vipassana showed me that, and I am grateful.

What Is Vipassana?

Vipassana, which means “to see things as they really are,” is one of India’s most ancient meditation techniques, taught for over 2,500 years as a universal remedy for human suffering. After years of reading stories about other Black women taking the vow of silence, I finally leaped and signed up for a 10-day course at Dhamma Vaddhana, the Southern California Vipassana Center in 29 Palms. It was well worth it, and now it is one of my top three travel decisions of all time.

Looking back, my biggest challenge was not knowing what to expect—both in preparing for the retreat and in the experience itself. I don’t want you to feel that same uncertainty, so here are my best tips to help you arrive ready and grounded.

Prepare for the Journey Inward

Vipassana isn’t your typical wellness retreat. It’s more monastery than spa. You’ll spend nearly 18 hours a day in meditation. To prepare, start small: practice sitting in silence for 10–15 minutes a day, eat lighter meals, and stretch your body with yoga to help release tension. Pack your daily medications and vitamins to keep your body balanced. And yes, beauty lovers, you can still bring your favorite masks, oils, butters, and modest yet flowy outfits. Even in silence, you deserve to feel radiant in your skin.

Surrender Control

As soon as you step onto the grounds, the retreat begins. Men and women are separated, and you’ll hand over your phone, electronics, books, and journals to face yourself without distraction. Vipassana centers are tucked away in serene landscapes, surrounded by quiet. Brace yourself for this moment and succumb. You will be taken care of, trust me!

Embrace the Silence

Expect intensity. Days start before dawn and revolve around meditation and meals. No small talk, no eye contact, no working out, no outside entertainment. You’ll eat two vegetarian meals—breakfast and lunch—then fast until the next morning, with only tea in the evening. At times, you may wrestle with boredom, discomfort, body aches, and buried emotions. But there will also be profound clarity and peace. Trust the process: every detail is designed to help you detox, cleanse, and reset your nervous system.

Back to Life—with Ease

When the retreat ends, the world feels loud. Give yourself grace as you re-enter. Take a couple of days off to rest before diving back into work and social life. This is the best time for you to journal everything that came up for you during your meditation. The goal isn’t to stay in retreat forever but to carry its lessons home: taking mindful breaths during stressful days, carving out moments of quiet, and embracing calmness as a daily practice.

Alternatives

If a traditional Vipassana feels daunting and too long there are shorter and culturally rooted retreats to explore:

OMNoire – A Black-owned wellness marketplace offering retreats for women of color.

– A Black-owned wellness marketplace offering retreats for women of color. Black Women Healing Retreats – Centered on healing, nature, and sisterhood.

– Centered on healing, nature, and sisterhood. Cloud Mountain Retreat Center – Offers shorter 2–5 day meditation retreats, including BIPOC-centered programs.

When I signed up for Vipassana, I thought I was simply booking a trip into silence. Instead, it became one of the deepest journeys I’ve ever taken—one that required no passport stamps, yet felt like traveling across whole continents of my mind. I encourage you to consider silence as a new form of self-care travel.