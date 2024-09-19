Health Matters: So You Have The Sickle Cell Trait, Here's What You Should Know

Getty

September Is Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

While many people are familiar with sickle cell anemia, sickle cell traits have also plagued our community. Sickle cell trait (SCT) is an inherited blood disorder that affects a disproportionate number of people, especially Black people. According to the CDC, Sickle cell disease occurs in about 1 out of every 365 Black or African American births, and 1 in 13 Black or African American babies is born with sickle cell trait (SCT, inheritance of a sickle cell gene from only one parent). It’s important to know that people with SCT usually do not have any of the symptoms of sickle cell disease (SCD), but they can pass the trait on to their children, which can cause detrimental effects down the road if not diagnosed.

Unlike sickle cell disease, a severe illness patient has two genes that cause the production of abnormal hemoglobin (the substance in red blood cells that helps carry oxygen). People with sickle cell trait carry only one defective gene and typically live everyday lives. However, there are extreme conditions such as severe dehydration, and high-intensity physical activity can lead to serious health issues, including sudden death, for individuals with sickle cell trait.

Sickle cell trait can never become sickle cell disease. However, individuals with sickle cell traits can pass the gene on to their children.

How sickle cell trait is inherited?

According to the CDC, if both parents have SCT, there is a 50% chance that their child will also have SCT if they inherit the sickle cell gene from one of the parents.

Complications with sickle cell trait:

Most people with SCT do not have any symptoms of SCD. However, some people with SCT experience complications of SCD, such as pain crises.

Additionally, people with SCT should be aware of the following conditions:

Increased pressure in the atmosphere (which can be experienced, for example, while scuba diving)

Low oxygen levels in the air (which can be experienced, for example, when mountain climbing, exercising extremely hard in military boot camp, or training for an athletic competition)

Dehydration (when one has too little water in the body)

High altitudes (which can be experienced, for example, when flying, mountain climbing, or visiting a city at a high altitude)

Hematuria

At times, people with SCT experience blood in the urine, a condition called hematuria. Some possible reasons are dehydration (insufficient fluids) or intense exercise.

Splenic infarct

Some people with SCT experience a serious condition called splenic infarct, the death of tissue in the spleen. The risk for splenic infarct is increased in people with SCT who are at high altitudes, have severe dehydration, or engage in very high-intensity physical activity.

Eye problems

People with SCT who have experienced an eye injury previously are more likely to develop eye problems, including bleeding and a buildup of pressure inside the eye. These can lead to blurry vision or loss of vision.