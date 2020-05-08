7 Powerful Self-Affirmations You Can Repeat To Help You Through Times Of Crisis

Speaking reassuring positivity over your life during difficult times can often be just the reminder you need that everything is going to work out in the end.

The second ESSENCE Wellness House virtual summit brought to you by Walmart and AARP included an empowering morning session with Michael A. Walrond Jr., Senior Pastor of First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York. During the segment, Pastor Walrond shared several self-affirmations that everyone should keep in mind as we all work to manage our expectations, anxieties and overall well-being during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

Scroll through to read a few of the affirmations Pastor Walrond shared and then head over to essencestudios.com to see more of everything you missed at our second ESSENCE Wellness House virtual summit.