Putting Hyperpigmentation on the Spot: How Vitamin-C is Changing the Tone Around Hyperpigmentation

We’ve all heard of it, and most of us have a spot or two. Yes, we’re talking about hyperpigmentation. While it can happen to people of all skin tones, it tends to be seen more frequently on Black skin. And while it can be tough to correct, vitamin C, everyone’s go-to for cold season, is changing the way hyperpigmentation is treated.

Before we get into the benefits of vitamin C, let’s take a look at hyperpigmentation a little more closely.

What is Hyperpigmentation?

It’s a condition where patches of skin become darker than the surrounding skin—basically it is a nice way of saying dark spots. The discoloration is from an accumulation of melanin, which is the natural pigment that gives our eyes, hair and skin their gorgeous array of colors.

Sun and heat can trigger inflammation in the body, which can respond with a higher production of melanin and result in hyperpigmentation. But other factors like prescription medications, irritation from chemical peels or microdermabrasion, and hormonal changes can also be to blame.

While it can be difficult to remove it entirely, you can treat hyperpigmentation—and that’s where vitamin C comes in. “Humans don’t have the enzyme to create our own Vitamin C,” explains Jessica Snell, Associate Director R&D at Neutrogena®. “We have to get it through ingesting foods.” However, there is one other option — applying Vitamin C topically.”

Get Glowing Again with Vitamin C

Boasting excellent anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties, vitamin C is an antioxidant, and a tyrosinase inhibitor. Which are incredibly important qualities when you want to combat dark spots.

Vitamin C as an antioxidant neutralizes free radicals which helps prevent dark spots from forming. As a tyrosinase inhibitor it helps to prevent melanin production and lighten the pigmentation without lightening your surrounding skin. Adding a vitamin C treatment to your daily skin routine can help protect you from UV and environmental damage while also helping to fade and prevent dark spots.

Vitamin C comes in many forms, but L-ascorbic acid is one of the most studied for skin health. The only thing is that it degrades in the presence of oxygen or light, meaning it won’t carry those same skin-saving effects. With this problem in mind, Neutrogena® created an innovative way to stabilize Vitamin C in their Rapid Tone Repair Vitamin C capsules. Each serum capsule contains 20% concentrated Vitamin C to reduce the look of dark spots and early signs of skin aging. It’s clinically proven over time to help reduce the look of dark spots for a more even complexion and smooth skin texture, and to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

To get the biggest benefits from vitamin C, add it to your daily skincare routine. Start with a cleanser, then make vitamin C your next step. Vitamin C comes in many forms, so Neutrogena® uses L-ascorbic acid to deliver fast, noticeable results to help you look your best now and into the future. Choose a product with this must-have ingredient, like Neutrogena® Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum, then follow it up with your moisturizer and sunscreen.

