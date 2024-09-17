Could You Have PCOS? These Are The Symptoms You Should Be Aware Of

Getty

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a medical condition that mainly has to do with hormonal irregularities during the reproductive years.

With PCOS, many tiny fluid sacs, called cysts, develop along the ovary’s outer edge. The small fluid-filled cysts contain immature eggs. These are called follicles. The follicles fail to release eggs regularly. Another PCOS symptom is not having periods too often, or you may have too much of a hormone called androgen in your body.

The exact cause of PCOS is unknown, and there aren’t any cures available at the moment. However, early diagnosis and treatment, along with weight loss, may lower the risk of long-term complications such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It’s important to note that you may experience symptoms of PCOS around the time of the first menstrual period. Sometimes, symptoms develop later after you have had periods for a while.

See several symptoms of PCOS below:

Irregular periods. If you are experiencing few menstrual periods, that’s a common sign of PCOS. You also may have trouble getting pregnant.

Too much androgen. High levels of the hormone androgen may result in excess facial and body hair, which is called hirsutism.

Polycystic ovaries. Your ovaries might become more extensive, as many follicles containing immature eggs may develop around the edge of the ovary.

