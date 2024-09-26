Here’s How to Lose Weight With PCOS

Getty

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month is honored and recognized in September. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a medical condition with hormones that happens during the reproductive years. If you’re experiencing PCOS, you may not have periods very often and may also have too much of a hormone called androgen in your body. Symptoms of PCOS typically start around the time of the first menstrual period and possibly develop later if you have had periods for a while.

However, it’s important to note that the symptoms of PCOS tend to vary. A diagnosis of PCOS is made when you have at least two of these:

Irregular periods. Having few menstrual periods or having periods that aren’t regular are common signs of PCOS, so if you have periods that last for many days or longer than is typical for a period.

Too much androgen. High levels of the hormone androgen may result in excess facial and body hair, called hirsutism. Sometimes, severe acne and male-pattern baldness can also happen.

Polycystic ovaries. Your ovaries might be more pronounced. Follicles containing immature eggs may develop around the edge of the ovary. The ovaries might not work the way they should.

Additionally, PCOS may bring on several health risks, like increased weight gain. Here’s how to lose PCOS-based weight.

Weight loss can help relieve symptoms of PCOS and restore ovulation. While it can be challenging, some lifestyle changes can help with weight loss, including:

Diet: A reduced-calorie meal plan with low-carb or glycemic index carbohydrates can help. Try eating more protein, such as lean meats, fish, seafood, eggs, tofu, beans, and non-fat or low-fat dairy. Or consume more fiber, such as high-fiber fruits and whole grains, and eat less processed and sugary foods, including baked goods and sweets.

Increasing your protein intake will elevate the rate of metabolism, improve insulin sensitivity, lower body weight, and promote weight loss.

Get some rest: Receiving at least 8 hours of sound sleep every night is the biggest key to losing weight, especially when you are struggling with PCOS-induced weight gain.

Exercise: Resistance exercise to build muscle mass can help. Some exercise examples include lunges, bicep curls, crunches, jumping jacks, walking, and hiking.

Sleep: Getting enough sleep can help, as research shows that a lack of sleep increases hunger.

Keep your stress down: Stress and anxiety are also common symptoms in women with PCOS. Relaxation exercises like yoga, deep breathing, and meditation can be practical and low-lift stress-relieving activities.