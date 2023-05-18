How Staying Organized Helps Your Mental Health

Getty

If you’re anything like me, you love being organized. Allowing myself to be highly organized with my schedule helps me to be in a good mental state to focus on knocking out the many items stacked on my to-do list. When it comes to my home, I can’t seem to rest well if things are out of order and a mess. Although it may be tedious for me to take the time to organize my space, ultimately, it improves my mental well-being and reduces looming stress. Oddly enough, decluttering my environment brings me peace, which may do the same for you.

Think about it, how uncomfortable is it to work, live, and rest amongst clutter? Living in chaos and confusion can cause stress, overwhelm, depression, anxiety, and apathy. Suppose you’re looking for an easy way to reduce stress. In that case, you may want to consider decluttering and reorganizing your environment at home – whether it’s your work desk, bathroom, kitchen, or bedroom, to receive positive mental health benefits.

The Mental Health Benefits Of Cleaning And Organizing

Studies show that cleaning can have several positive effects on your mental health. For example, it can help you gain control over your environment and increase your focus on an activity (cleaning) that can have a calming effect. Why do you think people tend to clean when angry or anxious? The act grounds and level set their moods, allowing them to de-stress. Cleaning and organizing can also provide a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. Learn more benefits of decluttering your home below.

Allows You to Gain a Sense of Control

As mentioned, when dealing with anxiety or stress, engaging in repetitive behaviors, such as cleaning, can be helpful, as you know the desired outcome will be positive or better than when you started. When you clean and organize your home, you’re actively improving the result – changing a problematic and cluttered space to a more efficient and cleaner one.

An Organic Mood Booster

Seeing your home in disarray can cause your cortisol levels to go up. On top of that, your cluttered environment may cause you to have even more work (folding clothes, straightening up your bed, washing the dishes). However, taking the time each day to declutter and organize your space can lower your anxiety and increase your mood, knowing you accomplished what you set your mind to and limiting further pressure or chaos in your future.

A Clean Space Increases Focus

While many of us love working from home, it can be difficult keeping your own space tidy enough to complete important tasks at work. Seeing clutter around your workspace (home office or desk) can be distracting – pulling you away from your assignments, ultimately limiting your productivity, and hindering you from completing your tasks efficiently.

Unfortunately, clutter makes it difficult to focus and concentrate as the visual reminder of mess is all around you, which may make you feel even more stressed out or irritated. Taking the time to clean up your space can increase your focus and develop healthy associations with areas in your home, for instance, the bed is for sleep, and your desk is to work.)

Now that we know of some mental health benefits of organizing and decluttering, here’s your guide to getting started:

Start Small

Instead of overwhelming yourself with adding more cleaning tasks to your plate, start small. Start by making a to-do list of things you want to clean and organize. Next, make a list of items you’d like to toss. When you’re mentally prepared, you can act on the tasks step-by-step.

Set a Timer

It’s not healthy or productive to spend all day cleaning. Instead, provide yourself a start and end time to get certain cleaning and organizing tasks done, so you can feel less stressed and accomplished with the work you were able to do in the set amount of time.

Designate a Space For Everything

Be sure to be specific when organizing your spaces and items. Assigning items to a place or location within your home is essential so you don’t have issues finding them later.

Use an Incentive to Motivate You

Some days you may not feel like cleaning and organizing, and that’s ok. However, on those unmotivated days, you can try to provide yourself with positive incentives to get the job done, like a nice long hot bath, a slice of cake, walk around your neighborhood after you’ve completed your organizing.

Pick your Favorite or Most Problematic Room to Clean

When you associate cleaning with your favorite area in your home, it can help you become excited about decluttering your space. On the other hand, cleaning the most problematic room in your home can help you to knock out the tasks you didn’t want to do in the first place.

Outsource!

You don’t have to constantly clean and organize alone, as they may cause you to be even more stressed and frustrated. If you need help, outsource to a professional organization or hire a cleaning service.