NeNe Leakes Says Gregg Is ‘Transitioning’ In Colon Cancer Battle: “My Husband Is Losing His Life At This Very Moment”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

NeNe Leakes shared an update on husband Gregg’s cancer battle and unfortunately, the prognosis is a solemn one.

She revealed that Gregg is “at home dying” over the weekend, doing so from her business The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia. The former reality star took the microphone at the space to address patrons after an uncomfortable encounter with a few guests who allegedly confronted her about a birthday shout-out they wanted from her.

“I had no idea I was going to walk in here and grab the microphone and make an announcement. But I want to say this…I want to be at peace. When you see me, when you see my son, give us a lot of love,” she said in a clip filmed and shared on TikTok. “My husband is transitioning to the other side.”

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with,” she added. “We walked up in the lounge because we have to because this is our business. So when people approach us saying ‘You’re rude’ because you don’t want to say happy birthday, my husband is at home dying. And I don’t want to say happy birthday, ok? So please, give us some respect. Give us some love. That’s what we ask of you. You see my son, he’s hurting, I’m hurting…my husband is losing his life at this very moment.”

Gregg and NeNe went public with his Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis in 2018 when she was still a cast member on Real Housewives of Atlanta. His health journey was documented on the series. In 2019, she shared that he was cancer-free. But in June of this year, she revealed that he was back in the hospital as his cancer returned and he’d recently undergone a major surgery.

In those previous statements, she asked for prayers. In her latest comments about Gregg, at the lounge, she just asked for people to be more considerate of others. You never know the struggles they could be facing.

“Sometimes you don’t know what people are dealing with and what people are going through,” she said. “My husband is not going to be here in the next couple of days, ok? I’m really upset I have to grab the the microphone to put that out in the atmosphere because somebody wants to call me rude.”

Soon after the clip was made public, NeNe shared a post on Instagram saying she’s “broken.”

Our thoughts are with Gregg and NeNe and the Leakes family. The couple first wed in 1997. They divorced in 2011 but reunited, remarrying in 2013. They share two sons, Bryson and Brentt.