Is Naked Yoga The Confidence Boost You Didn’t Know You Needed?

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Yoga has become a cornerstone of wellness and self-care routines, offering physical, emotional, and spiritual benefits. Over the years, it has evolved into many forms, from goat and puppy yoga to aerial and trap yoga experiences. But one form is pushing the boundaries of comfort and vulnerability in an entirely unique way: naked yoga.

Though it may be unfamiliar to many, social nudity is nothing new. Rooted in the philosophy of Naturism, it promotes non-sexual nudity in both private and public settings as a means of self-acceptance. Think nude beaches and private resorts. With growing curiosity around body liberation, nudism is becoming less uncommon. In fact, it’s now associated with long-term benefits such as reduced stress, improved sleep, enhanced emotional well-being, healthier skin, and increased self-confidence.

For actress and professional stunt performer Annelisa Richards, whose work includes a role in the TV series Agatha All Along, the values of body positivity, fitness, and self-esteem are deeply personal. Richards has enjoyed movement her whole life. From cheerleading and gymnastics to dancing and stunts, her connection to her body has always been front and center.

“Fitness and wellness have always been important to me. And for me, it’s always been therapeutic. I could depend on my body to get me through something. That was one of the only things I had full control over, regardless of how much my environment was changing. And that has really set me up for success and keeping my head on straight because all I know is I have my body, so I want to take care of it the best I can,” Richards says.

Courtesy of Annelisa Richards

Her journey into naked yoga began when a friend introduced her to True Naked Yoga, a virtual platform that allows users to stream yoga, meditation, and fitness classes while completely nude from anywhere in the world. Founded by Gabriel Bienczycki and Tom Severini, the platform connects users with instructors like Richards, catering to all skill levels. While new to teaching yoga, Richards has comfortably shed layers in front of others in the past.

“I didn’t really have a fear of being in true form against other people. I thought it would be a good challenge for myself. I’ve done all types of things. I’ve done art modeling, which is being naked in front of a group of strangers, and they’re drawing you in all these different positions. So instructing with True Naked Yoga, if you can get naked in front of yourself and be okay with it, and be naked in front of a room full of strangers, no one can really tell you anything,” she shares.

Richards sees naked yoga not just as a practice, but as a mission. She hopes to help others shift from discomfort to empowerment and find peace within their own skin.

“What may feel comfortable for one person may feel shameful to the next,” she explains. “With True Naked Yoga, I hope to break the cycle of being sexualized and degraded for one’s body and build more awareness around pure existence, minimize physique anxiety, and promote freedom and confidence for the sake of better health.”

In her classes, Richards helps ease the natural nerves that come with stripping down, guiding participants toward a mindset of empowerment.

“I always tell people, the hardest thing is showing up. Once that is done, you should give yourself credit for just doing that,” she says. “It’s as if you are telling yourself you might feel a little uncomfortable, and that is okay. There’s growth already in that. You did this thing, and you’re always surprised about how far you can do something. It’s really your ‘mind over matter.’”

And according to her, the benefits run truly deep.

“The feedback I’ve been given is that naked yoga is definitely a confidence boost. Everyone has a different glow or a different pep in their step afterwards. Having that level of rawness with themselves or with other people, it’s a layer you peel back that you don’t get to do on an everyday basis. Clothing is like armor against the world. So when you take it all off, it’s like, what do you have left? You have all your battle wounds and everything that you are. So you say to yourself, ‘This is who I am and you’re gonna accept it.’”

Naked yoga isn’t about physical perfection. But it is about liberation. It’s for anyone who’s ready to trade judgment for self-acceptance, and that is where you can find strength. It’s a practice that can surprise you—if you’re willing to give it a try.